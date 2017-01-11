Never stop fighting | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook Acoustic duo Tyler & Ryan will perform in Plattsburgh on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 16, 1938, jazz musician Benny Goodman played at New York City’s Carnegie Hall for the first time.

Goodman was the first jazz musician to play in the famed venue — a booking that seems relatively normal now.

In the ‘30s, the concert caused quite a stir.

At the time, Carnegie Hall was reserved primarily for classical music. Highbrow stuff. Jazz was considered wild — the rock and roll of its day.

As the story goes, when Goodman’s agent suggested he play at the venue, he laughed it off.

Yet when tickets went on sale — $2.75 for the prime seats, equivalent to roughly $50 now — the show sold out fast, weeks before the historic night.

This week, to all the local musicians out there, I say: just because it has not been done before, does not mean you can’t do it. Be innovative. Be ever-evolving. Never stop fighting.

To everyone else: support your local venue. Benny Goodman started off in local clubs before he made it to Carnegie Hall. It’s important to make sure that our hometown musicians have a place to start.

There are a few concerts this week. Check them out:

The Nick Schnebelen Band will perform at the Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh on Jan. 15. Nick Schnebelen is an award winning blues guitarist from Kansas City. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. For more information, visit plattsburghbluesandjazz.com.

Driftwood will perform at the Waterhole in Saranac Lake on Jan. 20. On Jan. 28, Old Salt Union will perform. Tickets to both shows are $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. These events are ages 21 and up. For more information, visit saranaclakewaterhole.com.

Lake Placid’s Delta Blue will host Bobby Kyle and the Administrators on Jan. 20. The show will kick off the first night of Lake Placid’s Winter Sports Festival weekend. For more information, visit facebook.com/deltabluelp.

On Jan. 28, Max Headroom will play three sets of ‘80s hits at King Neptune’s Pub in Lake George. The event is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/kingneptunespub.

Acoustic duo Tyler & Ryan will perform at Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh on Jan. 13. The group plays songs from many genres and decades. Their performance is slated for 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/tylerandryanmusic.

Wild West Ranch & Western Town in Lake George will see a performance by the Nobody Special Band on Jan. 21. The Queensbury band’s set is slated to begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/thenobodyspecialband.

Valley of the Gun will perform at Madden’s Pub in Ticonderoga on Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, visit facebook.com/maddenspub.

Miles and the Plattsburgh Home Team will perform at Plattsburgh’s historic Monopole Bar on Jan. 28. Miles is a hip hop artist from Albany. There is no cover charge for this event — the first set begins at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh.

Completely Stranded will perform a comedy show on Jan. 13 at the Miner Institute in Chazy. All proceeds from the show will benefit United Way of the Adirondack Region. For more information, call 846-7121, ext. 115.

Whey Jennings and the Unwanted will perform at the Moose Club in Tupper Lake on Jan. 23. The Jonesboys will also play a set. This event is open to the public, with a cover charge of $7 at the door. Doors open at 3 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/thejonesboyband.

OTHER EVENTS

The Lake Placid Center for the Arts will screen the newest Mumford & Sons concert film, “Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder,” on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 523-2512 or visit lakeplacidarts.org.

The Adirondack Wind Ensemble will perform a staged version of Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale” on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, and Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. in the E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall, on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.“The Soldier’s Tale” is based on an old Russian folk tale, where a soldier trades his violin to the devil in exchange for a magical book that will bring him untold riches. Tickets are $10. For more information, contact Gordon at 564-2470.

Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh will host a PBS Nerd Trivia Night on Jan. 31. Participants can compete with friends to win prizes, with questions covering a range of topics. The event is slated for 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/mlpbs.

The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh will host a pinch pot animal class on Jan. 29 for kids ages 9-12. Attendees will learn how to build an animal container and apply underglaze for color. The class is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tickets are $35 for non-members. For more information, visit strandcenter.org.

The Champlain Valley Film Series will return with a screening of “A Man Called Ove” on Jan. 28. The film, based on the bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman, follows an elderly man who spends his days as an enforcer of neighborhood rules. The showing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Whallonsburg Grange. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.