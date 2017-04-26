Dust | Notes from Planet Earth

From dust we come and to dust we shall return. That fits with what we know about cosmology. What about dust while we’re here? Dust is certainly the bane of particular housekeepers. And dust brings with it a huge risk of destructive and often deadly explosions when confined in limited spaces and inadvertently ignited in the presence of air containing oxygen. Dust has also been known for some time as a precipitant of severe and poorly treatable diseases such as asthma, black lung, lung cancer, and, recently, heart disease. Now we are informed of an even more threatening possibility: irreversible brain disorders such as dementia just from inhaling dust.

Dust comes in various sizes. It seems that the smaller the size the greater the potential physiological damage because there is a greater induction of damaging oxidative stress within living cells, and probably a greater likelihood of the particle being taken up by living cells. Currently, those dust particles of most concern are those that are 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller (a micrometer is one millionth of a meter or a little more than one millionth of a yard). Dust containing this size particle or smaller is termed PM2.5. The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) standard limit on the exposure of humans to ultrafine particles this size or smaller is 12 micrograms per cubic meter or less than one millionth of an ounce per cubic yard of air.

It is almost impossible to live in any environment without frequently breathing dust. However, there are also many times when we ourselves or our employers are responsible for our exposure to dusts. Potentially damaging dusts arise from smoking cigarettes, burning wood, coal or other fossil fuel, handling grains such as rye and wheat, handling flour, and while cleaning out old houses and barns, removing concrete, grinding stone or metal, or during wind storms, to name some of the risky possibilities.

The evidence for a negative effect on our brain of inhaling dust is mostly circumstantial at present but the effects of inhaled dust are gaining more attention from brain researchers.

The following are some of the newly discovered reasons for being concerned about dust: the risk of developing dementia was nearly doubled in older women when they lived in areas having more that the EPA’s standard limit for such ultrafine dust.

In a study done in Ontario, the risk of developing dementia was 12 percent more likely in people living within 50 meters of a major road than in those living farther away from such roads.

Dogs that were living in air polluted areas of Mexico City were found to be developing dementia. While researchers at the University of Southern California found that mice inhaling dusty air intermittently for a total of 220 hours over a period of several weeks sustained evidence of inflammation and other damage to brain cells.

A similar group of mice inhaling clean air throughout the experimental period had no such evidence of damage. Another group of scientists found that rodents inhaling radioactively traceable carbon particles smaller than 0.2 micrometers resulted in these particles being later found in the brain cells of these rodents and triggering a local inflammatory response.

Fortunately, interest in this area of research has recently blossomed and more studies are underway, both epidemiological studies of large human populations and laboratory research studies utilizing experimental animals. These new findings and research underscore the reasons we need an EPA and why it needs to adequately funded.