November 2016 | Weather Watch

November 2016 was a typical Adirondack November, with many cloudy days and very little color except for gray; fall leaves have dropped to the ground and the snow that is almost sure to come has not blanketed the ground.

The average high temperature was 46.3 degrees and the average low was 39.2 degrees, giving us an average of 37.7 degrees, 2.5 degrees above normal and the seventh warmest in the last 34 years. The warmest November was in 1999 when the average was 40.2 degrees and the coldest was in 2013 when the average was 30.4 degrees. This was the fifth month in a row with above normal temperatures. The highest temperature, 62 degrees, was recorded on the 2nd and the coldest, 20 degrees, was recorded on the 5th and the 26th.

Melted precipitation for the month was 2.95 inches, 0.56 inches below normal. This brings our seasonal total to 34.75 inches, 4.22 inches below normal. There was precipitation on 15 days with the greatest amount, 1.03 inches, falling on the 15th and the 16th.

Snowfall for the month was only 1.7 inches, 3.5 inches below normal. Our seasonal total is now 6.3 inches, 0.4 inches above normal thanks to our October snowfall. The river reached its highest level, 4.11 feet, on the 5th and its lowest level, 3.14 feet, on the 26th.