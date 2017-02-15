One hundred years ago: dead winter, 1917 | Turning back the pages

American scout and showman

There are few common people, whose names have survived the ages, who are still today as well known as William Frederick Cody; better known as Colonel “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

He was a unique figure in American history and his name as a showman was well known throughout the country. He also had many friends in very high places. In a strange, round about way, he was somewhat connected to our area.

It is hard for us to imagine today what it was like one hundred or more years ago living everyday life for the average person. All the things that we have grown so easily used to — such as television, cell phones, computers, automobiles (affordable for the average man) and heat without chopping wood — simply did not exist in those by-gone days. Back then if you needed a loaf of bread, you did not pop down to the corner store and buy one for an inexpensive price. You got up at five o’clock in the morning, unless you were rich, and labored to made one for yourself. These items are just the beginning of a very long list of things that simply would not come along until we reached the distant future.

There must have been nothing so exciting to a young boy, who led an average life of hard work and boredom, as news that the circus or, better yet, Buffalo Bill’s “Wild West Show” was coming to town.

Bill’s early life

Bill Cody was born in 1846 in Scott County, Davenport, Iowa. He made a good living in his younger days shooting large numbers of buffalo to feed railroad camp workers. It is believed that he killed nearly 5,000 buffalo in eight months for a contract to supply workers on the Kansas Pacific Railway with meat, and that is where he got his nickname. It was due to him and men like him that the once plentiful buffalo began to nearly disappear from the western plains.

He served as a scout in the Sioux wars. Beginning in 1883, he toured with his own Wild West Show, which grew into a wild success. He toured the country and eventually took it on tour to Europe. His Wild West skits featured real Indians fighting American soldiers and these acts were legendary. His show appeared in Glens Falls several times.

The good years turn bad

Much of the success of the Buffalo Bill show was due to the sharp business abilities of his manager, a man named Nate Salsbury, and to Major Burke, his publicity manager. On Nov. 1, 1911 he announced his retirement from show business and at that time it was said that he had made $3,000,000 during his career. He moved to his ranch in Cody, Wyoming. Today the town of Cody stands on part of that ranch.

He did not long remain at his ranch and was soon back running his show, either from boredom or money problems. He had the extreme misfortune of joining forces with Gordon W. Lillie, called “Pawnee Bill” and they were soon having nasty quarrels. Col. Cody allegedly charged Lillie with having cheated him systematically out of a part of the gate receipts. The arguments got worse and finally the famous show had to be put up for sale. The Indians in the show were all sent back to a reservation.

Because of his extreme generosity during his lifetime, and his fondness for the good life, Col. Cody discovered that his $3,000,000 no longer existed. Attachments for the amount of $66,000 were filed against the show when it was in Denver. The only bright spot in these miserable times for Col. Cody was when his old friend, Col. Bills of Lincoln, Nebraska, bought Buffalo Bill’s famous white horse, “Isham,” which he had ridden for 25 years and gave it back to him as a gift.

Life goes on for a while

After the loss of his show, Col. Cody moved to other business ventures and none of them panned out. He had a wife, Mrs. Louise Cody and two daughters. Eventually he retired and as he laid dying, just 100 years ago, Jan. 8, 1917, he had ended up living with his sister, Mrs. May Decker in Denver, Colorado.

He summoned his doctor to his bedside and said, “Sit down, doctor, there is something I want to ask you. I want you to answer me honestly. What are my chances?” The doctor is said to have replied, “There is a time, colonel,” he said, “when every honest physician must command his patient to a higher power.”

The doctor said he did not know how long his patient had to live but he only replied, “I can answer that only by telling you your life is like the hour glass. The sand is slipping gradually, slowly, but soon the sand will all be gone. The end is not far away. Death will come within 36 hours.”

As Col. Cody laid on his death bed, hundreds of telegrams came from all over the country from the many fans who loved and worshipped him. He had brought much happiness to people all over this country and Europe. He is a legend who is remembered ever today, one hundred years after his death.

(Note: I wish to thank my good friend, William Preston Gates, of Bolton, for some of the research material for this story. His good book, “Turn of the Century Scrapbook,” is never far from my computer. )

Epilogue

There is a strange little connection to our area in the story of the life of Colonel William F. Cody. Over the years I have written many times stories about a man named “Broncho Charlie” Miller, from Glens Falls, who is buried in a cemetery there. He is said to have lived to be more than one hundred years old. He was one of the original Pony Express riders out west. He was a character who truly loved the limelight and was always looking for adventure.

For five years Broncho Charlie was a member of the Wild West Company of Col. Cody. He was one of the twenty cowboys who accompanied the show to Europe.

Some time last year I read the words of Maury Thompson, staff writer for the Post Star newspaper, who had found something odd and interesting in the microfilm collection at Crandall Public Library, in Glens Falls. Mr. Thompson wrote: “I learned he (Charlie) was a Glens Falls dog catcher, and his ‘good reputation’ spread south to Saratoga Springs which hired him in 1916 to serve in a dual-city role in an early example of inter-municipal shared services.”

A Mr. Remington of Saratoga complained to a reporter that there was over a thousand dogs in Saratoga and the dog problem was one of the worst the city ever had to contend with, the Glens Falls Times and Messenger reported on Sept. 14, 1916, and he stated that the city was happy to hire Mr. Miller whom they had no doubt would clean up the situation. He said that the current dog catchers in Saratoga were “afraid to work” but Charlie Miller was up for the task.

Broncho Charlie Miller was a man of many talents who was never afraid of any task sat before him, either delivering the mail on the back of a galloping pony out west or chasing dogs in Saratoga Springs. Here it is a hundred years later and we are still talking about him. He and Col. Cody are probably up there sitting beside the Pearly Gates reminiscing about their golden days out west, shooting buffalo and riding the pony express.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/ Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.