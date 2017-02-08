Origins of life | Notes from planet Earth

For many decades scientists from a variety of fields such as astronomy, biology and even physics have been investigating or speculating about how life might have evolved here on Earth. Earlier research focused on trying to create complex organic chemicals using mixtures of simple chemicals such as ammonia, hydrogen cyanide, water, and carbon dioxide — chemicals they supposed might well have existed at the time the Earth cooled enough to support life.

They often exposed these mixtures to electrical discharges (mimicking lightning), heat, or other simple manipulations and analyzed the results for evidence of complex molecules that might have been the seeds for early life forms. More complex molecules were often found following these manipulations but the compounds found were not good candidates for being self-replicating.

More recently the focus has been analyzing meteorites found here on Earth, soil samples found on Mars, and chemicals taken from a comet (analyzed by instruments on board the unmanned “Rosetta” spacecraft) to see if any organic molecules were present in these objects from space. Indeed all of these efforts have uncovered minerals and organic chemicals, such as amino acids, that, had they also been present on our early Earth, could well have played a role in the origins of life.

The hypothesis favored in the most recent research is that the molecules that were key to the origin of life were what are known as ribonucleic acids (RNA), complex linear polymers made up of units, with each unit consisting of one of two different nitrogen containing compounds (called respectively, pyrimidines and purines), a ribose sugar, and a phosphoric acid molecule. A linear polymer is any large molecule made by attaching small organic molecules end-to-end like links in a chain.

Common examples of such linear polymers include Nylon, cotton, wool, and silk. Importantly, RNA polymers have been found capable of self-replication when provided with the necessary subunits in a watery environment. In 2009 researchers found a very likely route to the formation of pyrimidines in an environment likely to be found on a primitive planet. Then in 2016 other investigators found a plausible way for purines to be formed from chemicals found on the comet sampled by the recent “Rosetta” spacecraft mission. That same year another group discovered that if they irradiated icy dust grains composed of water, methanol and ammonia (similar to those that make up a comet) with ultraviolet light in a vacuum at a temperature of minus 3460 Fahrenheit, a wide variety of sugars including ribose (the one necessary for constructing RNA) and other interesting organic chemicals were produced.

Their experimental setup mimicked our sun’s irradiation of pre-planetary icy dust (as would have been the case during the early formation of the Earth from a dust cloud circling the sun).

RNA is a very important and plentiful organic polymer found in some viruses, all bacteria, single-celled creatures, and all higher organisms. The closely related DNA (short for deoxyribonucleic acid) polymer uses an altered ribose (sugar) in its chain of subunits. Both RNA and DNA, by virtue of their linear structure are capable of recording and transmitting information. The recent work described above brings us closer to understanding how these important polymers might have been formed on our young planet, thereby setting the stage for their possible involvement in bringing about the initiation of life.

At a minimum these investigations prove that complex organic compounds, many characteristic of living organisms, could have arisen on a formerly lifeless planet like our own. Discovering how life actually arose in one or another of the environments characteristic of early Earth remains a future goal.