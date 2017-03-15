Paying their dues! | Conservation Conversations

× Expand Photo provided Logan and Kade Gilbo roasting some hot dogs.

How many times have you heard it said, “The kids nowadays don’t want to work”? It seems many feel they just want to sit around and watch TV or look at their cells phones and I pad’s. If that’s the case, whose fault is it, I ask. They learn from what we teach them.

My grandkids are no angels for sure, but they also know when it comes time to do some work, they must pay their dues. Hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza and potato chips must be earned. There are no freebees in this household.

With the warm temperatures and melting snow recently, my fire wood/timber cutting/forest management activities in the woodlot may be on hold for a while, or even coming to an end. The frozen ground may soon turn to mud, which means I have to go to plan “B”.

Plan “B” is to burn some of the harvesting waste; those hemlock branches that I had piled up in the woods. With the burn ban restriction coming in mid-March, and this warming trend, it’s a perfect time to torch some brush and open up some ground. I’ll leave a few brush piles but some must go. Burning the brush piles clears the ground of residue, and exposes some mineral soil. I want open ground for tree seeds to sprout and maybe even a food plot.

Pulling wet and frozen brush to a fire is no fun job, for me or the kids, but we found a way to make it a little more enjoyable. Once we get the fire going, and we build up a good bed of coals, I get my shovel. I gather a few shovelfuls of coals and make a small cook fire. It becomes a party time lunch. Bring out the wieners, chips and drinks.

Teaching the young men how to cut a few forked cooking sticks, and roasting them dogs over a camp fire takes away all the agony of pulling brush and hard work. When the guys go out into the world, they will be a step up; they mentioned that they have “learned from the best”. That made Grammy feel good! After a few dogs, some chips and a drink, we are all refreshed enough to get more brush and commence to burning once again. It’s a great way to get the kids off the couch, away from the electronic mind numbing screens, and spend some quality time with our future adults. Getting them back to nature, even if it’s only for a few hours, is important.

The piles are burned, our bellies are full and nobody has pent up energy. We used it all up doing some chores and having fun. There is no bickering between brothers. They are spent and relaxed, and grampy is happy. Each one will get a zip lock bag with a big handful of change in it for their pay. Yes, they paid their dues and earned some pay in addition. Work has its rewards!

The guys are learning that nothing comes easy and nothing is free. If you want something in life, go work for it, have fun doing it and make your dreams come true!

Rich Redman is a retired District Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and an avid outdoorsman. His column will appear regularly. He may be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.