Pete Seeger tribute upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

The next installment of the Science @ 30 City series is slated for May 1 at the Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh. At 5:30 p.m., Dr. Richard Durant, director of the Center for Neurobehavioral Health, will present a lecture on dementia caregiver support in the North Country. For more information, contact Dr. Joel Parker at 564-5279.

Poiema in North Creek will host an opening reception for the new Frances Gaffney exhibit on April 29 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/ poiemaonmain.

Glens Falls City Hall will host a new exhibit by photographer Eric Potter on May 5 at 5 p.m. in conjunction with North Country Arts. The new exhibit will be on display through June 2 during normal gallery hours — Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit northcountryartscenter.org.

Also on May 5: North Country Arts will put on an exhibit opening celebration at 5 p.m. at 190 Grille & Cinema in Glens Falls. The new “Spring Mix” exhibit will feature works in all media formats by artists from all around the region. This exhibit will close June 3. For more information, visit northcountryartscenter.org.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s GOSPELFEST, an annual celebration of gospel music, will return on April 29. This year the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir will perform both contemporary and traditional Gospel music, spirituals and inspiration ballads by Thomas Dorsey, Hall Johnson, William Dawson, James Cleveland, Richard Smallwood and Raymond Wise. Tickets to this year’s GOSPELFEST are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, call 564-2704 or visit plattsburghgospelchoir.org.

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls will host a screening of the Lake George Arts Project’s 8th annual People’s Pixel Project on April 30. The project will showcase 23 video shorts made by locals Joseph Bacot and Michael Levy, Tyler Barhydt, Bobby Chase and Greg Aidala, Dave Coveney, Famous Letter Writer (Michael Devine, Matt Hall, Jean Ulysse), Matthew Hall, Marty Hardin, Katie Kelley, Michael Levy, Samuel Lund, Sofy Maia, Thomas Morra, Katherine Murphy, Lucas Neufeld, Nadia Nugent, Caitlin Stedman Mark Spitzer and Isaac Kautz, Mark Spitzer and Danny Wos, Ned Van Woert and Larissa Vassolas. Most of the films will be between 3-5 minutes long. Tickets to the screening are $10 per person — for more information, visit hydecollection.org.

A new exhibit of work by Rachel Kohn will open at the Courthouse Gallery in Lake George on May 6. Kohn’s exhibit will center around a series of three-dimensional paintings that were carved and built up from layers of plaster, foam and aquaresin. An opening reception is slated May 6 at 4 p.m. — the exhibit will run through June 9. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org.

The Oliver Lake Trio will perform at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on April 29. Hailed for their unique sound, this jazz trio features the talents of Barnadette Speach and Jeffrey Schanzer. The band is slated to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit tannerypondcenter.org.

On May 5, Joan Crane will perform at the Palmer Street Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh. The local performer is slated to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 726-6499.

The Whallonsburg Grange will host Red Tail Ring on May 5. Red Tail Ring, an Americana-roots duo hailing from Michigan, is slated to take the grange stage at 7:30 p.m. The duo — comprised of Michael Beauchamp and Laurel Premo — boasts a sound reminiscent of Joni Mitchell and Anais Mitchell. Premo’s pristine, clear vocals fly harmoniously with the subdued, gentle sound of Beauchamp’s guitar. Tickets are $12 per person. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

The latest installment of Ti’coustics, a bi-monthly jam session at the Burleigh House in Ticonderoga, is slated for May 3 at 7 p.m. To learn more about this series, visit ticonderogany.com.

× Expand Photo via flickr user Frederick Fenyvessy under Creative Commons Licensing 2009 04 28_1155 Pete Seeger

Saranac Lake Pete Seeger tribute upcoming

O n May 6, area folk fanatics will be treated to a special event: a celebration of Pete Seeger’s legendary life as a musician and activist.

At 7 p.m., in the Saranac Lake Presbyterian Church Great Hall, local performers will gather to commemorate Seeger’s support of the Clearwater/Hudson River cleanup efforts.

On tap are performances of songs that Seeger popularized and newer music based in the folk tradition. Performers set to take the stage are Duane Gould, Lisa and Klaus Meissner, Mike Shepard, Mark Palyswiat, Tom Techman, Mike Shepard, Emily Martz and Peter Bensen, Karen Glass, Skip Outcalt and others. For more information, visit saranaclakepresbyterianchurch.org.