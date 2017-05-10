Phoenix arises from the ashes | Turning Back the Pages

54 years ago – May, 1963

PHOENIX ARISES FROM THE ASHES

Few residents of Warrensburg and this general area can forget the night of Oct. 25, 1960, when the sirens summoned firemen to North Warrensburg, where Karl Duell’s garage was a blazing inferno. Firemen from Warrensburg, Lake George and Chestertown fought the flames until early morning before they were extinguished at a loss estimated at $100,000. At that time Mr. Duell said his insurance would only cover about one fifth of the loss.

On Saturday, May 18, 1963, Mr. Duell re-opened his Oldsmobile sales and service agency in a magnificent new building there. It contains 4,800 square feet of floor space, a showroom 30 by 40 feet and a shop covering the entire lower level of the split level building.

To mark the occasion Mr. Duell has planned an open house to which he has cordially invited the public. “Come in and help us celebrate,” he said.

PAST HISTORY, IN HIS OWN WORDS

Karl Duell said: “I entered the automobile business in 1931 when I bought a large lot from Russell Millington in North Warrensburg. I was located where Merv Hadden now operates his automobile sales business at 281 Main Street. I was handling Chevrolets in 1932 and by 1936 I was a dealer for Oldsmobile and GMC trucks. At Christmas time in 1939 I was burnt out and I had no insurance.”

By May, 1940, however, Karl Duell was back in business in the building at the corner of Horicon and Main Street erected by Ken Bennett and the A&B Oil Company. Here he handled Oldsmobiles and G.M.C. trucks until 1955 when he remodeled a building in North Warrensburg at his present site.

Five years later fire struck again. This time Mr. Duell reopened in the Marcus “Mark” Bruce building in South Warrensburg, which he occupied until his most recent move to his old stomping ground in North Warrensburg. The new building is owned by Ken Bennett and the A&B Oil Company from which Karl leased it.

Karl said: “My association with Judge Bennett at the A&B Oil Company goes back to 1930 and it has always been rewarding.”

Karl and his second wife, Cecelia, also own the motel just north of the garage.

Karl sponsors his own woman’s bowling team and it is managed by Dot George. His hobbies include bowling and piloting his own airplane. Last week he flew Mike Lawler, Al Schirloh and Lennie Eldridge to Lansing, Michigan and they drove two new Oldsmobiles back to Warrensburg.

FRONT ROW SEAT

(Update: I know this story well as once upon a time I lived right in the middle of it all. I loved and admired Karl Duell just as if he were a member of my family. He was the best of men! Karl was a great flirt and fond of women but could never remember their names. He called me and the rest of them “Dolly.”

His “new” garage, after the great fire, was at the corner of Route 9 and the junction of Route 28. Today the motel is gone, next to it to the south is Discoveries USA, which sells hunting and fishing supplies and south of that is Krystal Auto Sales, which sell Chrystler, Dodge and Ram automobiles.

When Karl owned his business in May of 1940, on the corner of Main Street and Horicon, Avenue, where the Dragon Lee Restaurant is now, it was before my time here in Warrensburg. But I have heard many stories about the country and western band which used to play on the roof while people square danced in the parking lot below. I seem to remember that Tex Roberts was the lady singer with the band.

Karl went into the car business in 1930 and built a garage at 281 Main Street, which is now the big lot across from the town landfill. He added an apartment in 1933. Three days after Christmas in 1939 it burned in a bad fire. By the spring of 1940 he had rebuilt the car sales with a nice commodious family apartment. Merv Hadden acquired it in 1953 and Merv and I were married in 1959. He died in 1994 and I lived on there happily in all for 44 years until 2003 when it burned. Of everyone involved, I resided there the longest.

MEMORIES OF THE PAST

I was a spectator in North Warrensburg in 1960 on the night of Karl’s big fire. It was a night to never be forgotten. I was also on hand at Karl’s big coming out party on the night of May 18, 1963 when he invited the public in to see his new North Warrensburg building. Back in those days one never missed one of Karl’s social events which always involved wine, good conservation, fine food and Oldsmobiles.

It is sad to think of those by-gone days as everyone involved is deceased. That includes Karl’s business partner, Al Schirloh, his office manager, Orson Schermerhorn who celebrated 16 years of service with Karl at the party, Judge Bennett, a wonderful man and Arnold Davis, Karl’s best fishing buddy. All that are left is myself and Mike Lawler and every now and then, Mike and I get on the phone to reminisce.

Karl Duell and Merv Hadden dearly loved their airplanes. I only went up with them once and after that wild ride I swore that my feet would never leave the ground again. It was not many years later that young Maynard Baker came along with his own airplane. I was just talking with Maynard this week about “the good old days.”

In Warrensburg, a town of past car dealers, Bill Maltbie deserves to be included.

This story also would not be complete without mentioning car dealer and man of all trades, Mark Bruce. He and Merv Hadden used to barter bicycles back in grade school before they each branched out into the car business. Before Mark left town to do business in Glens Falls, his car sales was located where McDonald’s is at this time. He died in 1970 and he was such an interesting person that he is destined to become another story for another column.

Karl Duell, 64, died in 1972. I can’t remember what month it was but I do remember standing at the big funeral with my husband, over Karl’s grave, on one of the coldest days of the year and that day there were many frozen tears all around me. He left descendants here to mourn his loss. Cecelia died a couple of years later in her home town in Maine. I think that wherever Karl is today, he will much appreciate our thinking of him and looking back at the days of wine, roses and automobiles. Karl Duell was one of a kind and there will never be another one quite like him.

