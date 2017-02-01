Linda Rosenthal to perform | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

The Fine Arts Gallery at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts opened an exhibit featuring the unique work of artists Anastasia Osolin and Carl Rubino on Jan. 6. Osolin and Rubino are visual artists who work in a variety of mediums — primarily photography, and what has been described as “assemblages,” an agglomeration of items that form a sort of sculpture. This exhibit will be on display until Sunday, Feb. 5. Until then, you can visit the Lake Placid Center Wednesday through Saturday, from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit lakeplacidarts.org.

Adirondack Artists Guild in Saranac Lake will open their February show, “Adirondack Wildlife,” on Friday, Feb. 3. The exhibit will run through Feb. 28. The fifteen artists of the guild will include among their works representations of the theme.

On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington will bring two owls to the gallery from 3-4 p.m. to meet visitors.

The opening reception for the show is slated for 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 891-2615. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

× Expand Peter Schaaf Linda Rosenthal

Juneau violinist Linda Rosenthal will perform alongside Westport pianist Rose Chancler on Feb. 11. The duo will perform works by Beethoven, Grieg, Handel, Bartok, and more. The concert is slated for 7 p.m. at the Historic Hand House in Elizabethtown. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for children ages 15 and under. For more information, call 962-8899 or visit pianobynature.org.

Dr. Joel Parker, associate professor of biological sciences at SUNY Plattsburgh, will speak at the Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh on “Death and Darwin – Why Evolution Does Not Save Us from Aging” on Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. This lecture kicks off the venue’s 2017 lecture series, which is scheduled for the first and third Mondays of every month through May. The next in the series is slated Monday, Feb. 20 with a presentation by Dr. Donald F. Slish on psychedelics. For more information, call 564-0064.

The Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake will continue its Cabin Fever Sunday Series on Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. with a presentation by Brett McLeoud on homesteading. In “Neo-Homesteading in the Adirondack-North Country: Crafting a More Durable Landscape,” McLeoud will dive into the history of homesteading in the Adirondacks along with his vision of neo-homesteading in the region. Admission is free for museum members, students, and children. Tickets are $5 for non-members. For more information, visit adkmuseum.org.

On Feb. 11, Ticonderoga Elementary School will host a cupcake decorating class lead by Laura Baker. The event is slated for 1 p.m. Tickets are $18 per person and include all materials. The class will be held in collaboration with Riley’s Wishes, a local non-profit dedicated to helping sick children in Putnam, Hague and southern Essex County during the holiday season by providing gifts, cards and more. For more information on the nonprofit, visit rileyswishes.com. For more information on Baker’s class, visit ticonderogany.com.

Picasso in Keene

Keene Central School will host an exhibit featuring the paintings of Pablo Picasso on Feb. 6. The exhibit will also feature works by KCS students inspired by his work.

Picasso, one of the most famous Spanish artists of the 20th century, is often considered the “father of modern art.” The sixth-grade students will serve as docents from Feb. 6-10, the week the giant reproductions are on display at the school in Keene Valley.

KCS students, staff and community are welcome to view the exhibit during school hours and are encouraged to plan their visit, if possible, for the times when the docents will be available. For tour times and more information, contact Peg Wilson at 576-4555 or pwilson@keenecentralschool.org.

Across the pond: Apartment 3 to release new LP

× Expand Photo via Facebook Apartment 3

Burlington’s ArtsRiot will host the album release party for local punk troupe Apartment 3’s debut self-titled album on Feb. 4.

The band will release the new record through Section Sign Records, an independent label based in Winooski.

On their newest release, Apartment 3 delivers a punk rock à la Ty Segall sound — spinning moody lyrics with charged, deliberate bursts of guitar and spacious, echoing vocals.

The 10 track LP is brooding, passionate and supercharged — a refreshing addition to the local punk scene.

Special guests at Apartment 3’s record release show are Sleeping In — self-described as “tiny lil rock and roll gods that make big rock and roll sounds” — and Bison.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The first performance is slated to begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. This show is all ages.

For more information, visit facebook.com/artsriot. To purchase “Apartment 3,” visit sectionsignrecords.com.