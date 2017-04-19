Plattsburgh ‘GOSPELFEST’ returns | Eye on the Arts

Champlain Valley Voices will return to the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church April 30 with “Musica Delle Donne,” a sampling of music by women composers from the 1840s to present day Broadway. Included in the 3 p.m. performance will be a world premier of “Metta-Maitri” a piece commissioned by Champlain Valley Voices and composed by local composer Sora Jederan-Shpack. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 at the door. For more information, visit champlainvalleyvoices.org.

The Whallonsburg Grange is set to screen “Lion,” the 2016 breakout film nominated for six Oscar awards this year, on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. The movie follows the true story of Saroo Brierley, who at five years old became lost on the streets of Calcutta, India, before being adopted by an Australian couple — thousands of miles from home. With only his distant childhood memories to guide him, over two decades later, Brierley set out to find his family in India. Tickets to this screening of “Lion” are $6 for adults and $3 for minors. For more information, call 963-7777 or visit cvfilms.org.

The Indian Lake Theater will host “Memories of Patsy,” a tribute concert featuring the songs of Patsy Cline, on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information, visit indianlaketheater.org or call 648-5950.

The Lake Champlain International Film Festival is set to return to the Strand Center Theater in Plattsburgh for a “Microfest” April 22 from 6-9 p.m. This mini-festival will feature a few international shorts from last year’s event alongside “musical” short films by regional filmmakers that document, explore, and celebrate the music of the region and beyond. To compliment the film series, the Strand will be serving up micro-brews and local reggae band Izland Tonik will perform. Tickets are $5 per person — students are free. For more information, visit facebook.com/lcifilmfestival.

The Oliver Lake Trio will perform at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on April 29. Hailed for their unique sound, this jazz trio features the talents of Barnadette Speach and Jeffrey Schanzer. The band is slated to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit tannerypondcenter.org.

Canada-based bluegrass outfit Slocan Ramblers will play at the Glens Falls Crandall Public Library on April 27, 7 p.m., as part of the Folklife Concert Series. For more information, call 792-6508.

Bella’s Bartok will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on April 22. The 8 p.m. set is being billed as a “circus punk dance party,” with organizers saying that the band moves “way beyond labels, pushing the envelope toward the darker side of Eastern European music, referencing vaudeville and 20th century eclecticism.” A donation of $15 is requested at the door. For more information, call 241-6223.

Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh will host an opening reception for a new student artwork exhibit on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., organizers will honor writers and artists featured in the 2017 Cliffhanger Literary and Arts Magazine in an annual ceremony. For more information, call 562-4160.

Capital Zen, a jam band hailing from Glens Falls, will perform at King Neptune’s in Lake George on April 22 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit kingneptunespub.com.

“Eugene Onegin,” live from the Metropolitan Opera, will appear on screen at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on April 22 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit lakeplacidarts.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy SUNY Plattsburgh The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir

Plattsburgh ‘GOSPELFEST’ returns April 29

SUNY Plattsburgh’s GOSPELFEST, an annual celebration of gospel music, will return on April 29.

This year the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir will perform both contemporary and traditional Gospel music, spirituals and inspiration ballads by Thomas Dorsey, Hall Johnson, William Dawson, James Cleveland, Richard Smallwood and Raymond Wise.

The Plattsburgh choir will also welcome a special guest performer this year: Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont.

Directed by Dawn Willis, the Women’s Chorus of Vermont will perform a mix of pieces, from classical to modern.

Tickets to this year’s GOSPELFEST are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, call 564-2704 or visit plattsburghgospelchoir.org.

BluSeed Studios to kickstart new story series

BluSeed Studios, in Saranac Lake, will kickstart their new series ‘Blu Exchange’ on April 21 with a storytelling session featuring artist Jerilea Zemple, author Andy Flynn and John Brown Lives Executive Director Martha Swan.

The new series aims to give a platform for stories about life, innovation and ideas told by locals, with the goal of inspiring thoughtful discussion. Three speakers will each have up to 15 minutes to tell his or her story, then all will participate in a question and answer session with the audience to end the evening.

The first of the series is slated for 7 p.m. A donation of $10 per person is requested. For more information about the series, visit bluseedstudios.org.

Shaundra Lerman book signing slated in Ti

The Black Watch Memorial Library in Ticonderoga will host a book signing and meet and greet with author Shaundra Lerman on April 22. Lerman is expected to read from her new book, “Peaches Bakes A Pie.” For more information, call 585-7380.