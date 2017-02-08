Point of view | Mill Creek Musings

Snowbirds who go south for all or part of the winter months probably won’t agree with me, but I think icicles are lovely. I am so enamored with icicles that I take photographs and try to capture their beauty. This reminds of a phrase from “Pippin”: “See how I shine in the sun.” Of course the very sunshine that brings out their beauty also eventually melts them.

I am not fond of ice when it falls to the ground and makes the pavement slippery. In fact I’m very leery and avoid it wherever possible.

I believe that people who like someone or something sees mainly its good qualities and tend to push aside anything that detracts from them.

The same is true with regard to those people or things we dislike. We see the bad first and foremost and fail to give credit when, and if, credit is due.

My late husband Bill had a favorite saying: “Your point of view depends upon your point of view.” He was right.