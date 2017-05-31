Recycling carbon | Notes from Planet Earth

Before life arrived, most of the carbon on our planet was either in the form of carbonate minerals in rocks or as carbon dioxide gas, and most of the latter existed either in the atmosphere or dissolved in the ocean.

Beginning nearly one billion years ago, plant life brought with it mechanisms for converting carbon dioxide gas into the organic molecules necessary for these primitive plants along with a process, called photosynthesis, that converted the oxygen contained in water and CO2 to gaseous oxygen. This resulted in the Earth’s atmosphere undergoing a momentous change from having little or no free oxygen to being composed of at least 20 percent oxygen, setting the stage for the evolution of higher plants and animals.

Nature has been recycling the elements of both the Earth’s crust and life for millennia. But the arrival of humans led to the production of novel substances such as metals and plastics which are very resistant to natural recycling mechanisms. In this case plate tectonics (which causes old planetary crust to be very slowly thrust deep into the Earth where it is heated, melted and pressured back into its constituent elements, while new crust is equally slowly thrust up to the Earth’s surface) is the only natural means to recycle these products.

We now realize that nature can’t recycle most plastics, carbon dioxide, and many other forms of other trash rapidly enough to save us from potentially catastrophic problems. As a result there are a number of efforts being made to improve our ability to either recycle our novel, hard-to-degrade, products or re-engineer the manufacture of many items with the goal of making them easier to recycle.

Gaseous carbon dioxide, which is a by-product of living organisms and which is produced by the burning of fossil fuels, is also the major cause of global warming. Getting rid of this excess greenhouse gas has become a focus of a small number engineering efforts over the last 20 years.

Some of these involve injecting carbon dioxide as either a gas or a solid into old oil or natural gas wells, or use it to facilitate the extraction of such minerals. The risk of such sequestered carbon dioxide escaping back into the atmosphere is high with this technique. A more secure sequestration effort was begun in 1996 in Norway and involved the pumping of the carbon dioxide deep into sedimentary rocks nearly half a mile or more below the ocean floor. However, because of the chemical nature of these rocks, it will take many thousands of years for this gas to become converted into carbonate rocks. This leaves open the possibility that some of this gas may escape back into the atmosphere before it becomes converted into rock.

Nevertheless, the Norwegians have been sequestering about one million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year in this way.

A more secure method of sequestering carbon dioxide is to inject the gas into basalt rock which makes up much of the ocean floor, especially near continental margins. These rocks are much more chemically reactive and are capable of converting carbon dioxide, dissolved minerals, and water into carbonate minerals fairly rapidly.

The first such effort was begun in Iceland in 2012 and the second in the state of Washington in 2013. The carbon dioxide sequestration in Iceland has now been shown to result in the conversion of 95 percent the carbon dioxide to solid carbonate minerals in less than two years. It would seem wise to expand this effort to as many sites as possible.