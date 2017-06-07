Remembering a great man | Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago – April, May 1917

REMEMBERING A GREAT MAN

World famous writer Mark Twain’s last days were spent in Bermuda, at the home of Vice-Consul Allen, where he had gone following the death of Jean, his daughter. The great humorist suffered from heart attacks and he was a dying man.

Twain’s biographer, Albert Bigelow Paine said that the great man told him: “Sorry, but I can’t hurry this dying business.”

Update: Samuel Langhorne Clemens adopted the pen name “Mark Twine” from the well known call of the river boat man sounding the river in shallow places. “Mark Twain” means “by the mark two fathoms.” His wife and two daughters died before him. He finally died in Redding, Connecticut.

MAN OFF TO WAR

John Francis Beckwith, PH.D, of Riverbank, author, naturalist and formerly an officer in the English army during the Boer War, had offered his services to the United States in the war with Germany (World War I) and has been promised a place in Teddy Roosevelt’s division, if that is organized, and sent to France.

In order to settle up his affairs before his departure, Mr. Beckwith will have an auction sale on Friday, April 20, 1917 and Saturday, at his home on Long Pond, Riverbank, when he will dispose of his large collection of mounted birds, animals, reptiles, fish, butterflies, moths and mollusks.

Part of his collection was exhibited at the Warren County Fair in Warrensburg, two years ago. Most of his specimens were gathered in this surrounding county.

COLD WEATHER BLUES

The first half of April, 1917 was exceptionally cold and April showers were not in evidence. It is gradually warming up now and an early improvement is hoped for.

Maple syrup and sugar makers in this locality state that the season had been disappointing in its results. Syrup has been offered in Warrensburg for $1.35 per gallon.

THE WAR DRAGS ON

There are three classes of men today – fighters, producers and slackers. The army of the tillers will rank among the immortal patriots of history. Get a hoe! With famine a grave possibility there is no room in Warrensburg for a man who won’t work.

Some of the local school boys, in a war effort, are planning on renting ground and planting corn, beans and potatoes as a patriotic pastime.

FOOT SUFFERS AMPUTATION

Mrs. William H. Straight, who has for a long time been suffering from gangrene in her foot, Tuesday, March 13, 1917, had three toes amputated in the hope of arresting the infection and saving the foot, amputation of the member having been seriously considered.

The operation was performed by Dr. A.J. Young in the parlor of the Straight home and the patient’s condition is considered improved. The three middle toes were sacrificed.

Update: Clara Straight was the daughter of John and Ellen F. Stockton Wills. She and her husband, William, ran the grocery and hardware store at the former blacksmith shop on Hudson Street which is the building next door north to today’s Merrill-Magee House. Clara was born in 1863.

NEW FACTORY OPENS UP

Mrs. Jennie Moon, who formerly resided in Warrensburg, but for several years has been in New York City and Glens Falls, has returned to her old home to become forewomen of the Kurarek Shirt Factory in the Swan Block. Mrs. Moon has had much experience in this work and is accounted an expert.

Operators are wanted on ladies waists at the new factory with good wages and steady work.

Update: The Swan Block, which was built in 1908, once stood across the street from the Church of the Holy Cross. The site of many businesses, for a short time it was the home of the M. Kurarek (Kurzok) Shirt Factory Inc., a short lived shirt waist factory branch of a Glens Falls company. The building burned nine years later in the great Warrensburg fire of 1926, which destroyed nearly the whole block.

GONE WITH THE WIND

Moses Russell, 105 years old, said to be the oldest man in northern New York, died in Malone. He was born in Montreal in 1812. He had 13 children, 85 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.

NEWS AROUND TOWN

The interior of the Sturdevan Bakery looks as clean and bright as a new pin, the work having been done by Loren Hoffman. The woodwork has been varnished.

Mr. James Henry Sturdevan will soon begin his trips with his automobile delivery rig to the surrounding towns where he enjoys a large trade during the season. The product of the bakery is widely known for its excellence.

Update: Today Sturdevan’s Bakery building is The Riverside Gallery at 3 Elm Street, Warrensburg. Originally Mr. Sturdevan did his delivery business with a horse and wagon. Justice of the Peace Loran Hoffman, my good friend, was his son-in-law.

