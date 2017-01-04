Something extraordinary | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook Completely Stranded will perform at the Miner Institute in Chazy on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 8, 1946 — 71 years ago on Sunday — a woman named Gladys Presley bought a $6.95 guitar at a hardware store in Tupelo, Mississippi.

She gave it to her beloved son — an 11 year old named Elvis Presley.

This seemingly mundane act would later become a notable event in history.

Here’s the thing: when Gladys Presley bought that guitar for her son, she had no idea that it would kickstart what would later become a lifelong career for her son — much less the “birth” of rock and roll.

Every little thing — from buying your child a guitar, to speaking up when someone does wrong, to stepping on stage at an open mic night, to penning an impassioned blog post — contributes to the story of humanity in a minute, oftentimes insignificant way.

Sometimes, it’s the beginning of something extraordinary.

Start your year off right with a little bit of local arts and entertainment! Apart from simply having entertainment value, you never know when you’ll experience the beginning of greatness.

New Jersey native DeanSHot will perform at Lake Placid’s Delta Blue on Jan. 13. DeanSHot is a self-described “vocalist and guitarist” who draws inspiration from a large variety of early American music. The show is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit deltabluelp.com.

Skunk City will present “Exodus,” a tribute to Bob Marley, on Jan. 7 at the Waterhole in Saranac Lake. Root Shock will perform. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. This concert is ages 21 and up. For more information, visit saranaclakewaterhole.com.

The Pendragon Theater in Saranac Lake will offer its final free playwrights’ workshop on Jan. 7. Writer Fred Balzac will lead the class, which is open for all writers ages 12 and up. The event is slated for 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit pendragontheatre.org.

The NorthCountryARTS Gallery in Glens Falls will close its “Holiday Spirit” exhibit on Jan. 14. The exhibit, which features multi-media works by NorthCountryARTS members, first opened on Nov. 11. For more information, visit northcountryartscenter.org.

On Jan. 6, an opening reception for NorthWind Fine Arts’ “New Year’s Mix-Up” show in Saranac Lake from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will show new works by local artists working in different mediums. For more information, visit northwindfineartsgallery.com.

Adirondack Snowboard and Freeski will host “Whiteface Slopstyle” in Wilmington on Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Practice is slated for 8:30 a.m, and the event begins at 10:45 a.m. Tickets are $35 ahead, $40 at the door. For more information, visit usasa.org.

Local favorites Bootleg Band will perform at the Plattsburgh VFW on Jan. 7 from 8 - 11 p.m. For more information, call 563-1466.

A paint and sip fundraising event is slated for Jan. 8 at the Ticonderoga American Legion Post 224. The program aims to raise money for the Ticonderoga Stewart’s Shop’s Holiday Match Program to benefit local children. Tickets will cost $40. For more information, visit facebook.com/paint12974.

Completely Stranded will perform a comedy show on Jan. 13 at the Miner Institute in Chazy. All proceeds from the show will benefit United Way of the Adirondack Region. For more information, call 846-7121, ext. 115.

January Jams will return this month at the Upper Jay Art Center. January Jams is an open mic event that welcomes participants of all ages and skill levels. The Upper Jay Art Center will open its doors to the event every Sunday in January from 2-6 p.m. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.

The Last Resort in Rouses Point will host a paint and sip party on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person, and all materials are included in the cost. For more information, call 297-3044.