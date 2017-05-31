Spring planting | Conservation Conversations

× Expand Alice, Laura and Don Lee of Trout Unlimited engaged in recent tree planting efforts.

Spring is here. The weather is warming and growth is underway. Farmers have tilled fields and crops are being planted. Cows are going out to pasture and turkeys are gobbling! Tulips are blooming and dandelions are out in full force.

Leave the dandelions to bloom — don’t cut them, they are bee food that is needed to get life started.

The apple trees are in bloom, and so far we have seen very little bee activity. No pollination means no crops, so leave the bees as much food as possible. Now is the time to think about planting a pollinator garden. Check out your local greenhouse and see what plants they have. You want to get a variety of plants that blossom at different times throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons so there is always a supply of pollen. The folks at Decker Flats Greenhouse in Moriah can help you out with your pollinator needs.

While we are on the planting subject, Trout Unlimited teamed up with Essex County Soil and Water to plant riparian trees and shrubs along Black Creek and Roaring Brook, both tributaries to the Boquet River.

Trees were supplied by the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Trees for Tribs program and from Trout Unlimited. The usual willows and dogwoods along with others were planted along the shoreline to provide bank stability and erosion control. In addition, the leaves supply energy to the system.

Trout Unlimited’s Lake Champlain Chapter also donated 50 Liberty Elm trees. The varieties are Dutch Elm Disease resistant, and guaranteed to grow. They are a fast-growing tree, so hopefully in 10 years we have some nice shade trees growing along the banks of the Boquet Tribs and the Ausable River.

Forty Liberty Elms were planted along the Ausable River near the Bassett Flats area. They should do well — if the beavers don’t eat them. If you are a trapper, there are some huge beavers up that way, so check with DEC about the regulations on land and trapping in the state.

Trees and shrubs weren’t the only thing added to rivers.

Trout stocking took place this past few weeks. Thousands of browns, brookies and rainbows were added to area streams.

Trout Unlimited members from both the Lake Champlain Chapter and the Tri-Lakes Chapter, along with fly shop owners and guides, lent a hand at hauling buckets of fish to pools and runs on the Ausable and Saranac Rivers.

Trout were supplied by the Essex County Fish Hatchery in Crown Point.

I have noticed a few hatches coming off the waters, so insect life is starting on rivers too. Early mayflies and caddis are just popping. With the warm spell expected as I write this, the waters should reach the 50 to 55 degree temps needed to get the bugs flying and the fly rods flicking.

Time to go. I need to pound some fence posts and pay my dues before I get released from chore duty. Tomorrow I hit the river; I’ll plant my feet in some gravel and wave a stick in my hand, flicking flies and catching trout.

Go outside and enjoy the weather, life is good!

Rich Redman is a retired District Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and an avid outdoorsman. His column will appear regularly. He may be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.