SUNY Plattsburgh Diversity Week | Eye on the Arts

Local artist Lorrie Mandigo will teach an art class at her studio on Broad Street in Plattsburgh on March 2. Mandigo will instruct attendees, step by step, how to draw a nature scene — centering on trees — using ink on canvas. The class is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. and last two hours. Tickets are $35 and include all supplies. For more information, contact Mandigo at lorrie12m@yahoo.com.

The Lake George Community Band will perform at the Lake George Junior-Senior High School on Feb. 26 to raise money for the Shepard Park Amphitheater. Admission is $15 per person. The 70+ piece band will take the stage at 3 p.m. For more information, visit lgcb.org.

Creative Bloc Paint and Sip in Port Henry will host a paint and sip fundraiser on Feb. 25. Snacks, beverages will be provided. Tickets are $40 each. For more information, visit facebook.com/paint12974.

At 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, the Lake Placid Institute Book Club will meet at the Lake Placid Library to discuss New York Times best seller “The Last Painting of Sara deVos: A Novel” by Dominic Smith. For more information, contact Barbara Erickson at 523-8029.

On Feb. 25, Margo Macero will perform at King Neptune’s in Lake George. Macero will take the stage at 5 p.m. For more information, visit margomaceromusic.com.

The Ticonderoga End of Winter Festival is slated or March 4 at 11 a.m. The festival, put on by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, TACC, the Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center and more, will feature a number of kid-friendly activities; including face painting, a clown performance, and an on-site bouncy house. For more information, visit ticonderogany.com.

× Expand Photo by BDL Photography, Boney Diego-Lasky Formula 5 will perform in Lake Placid on Feb. 25.

Smoke Signals in Lake Placid will host a performance by Albany based rock troupe Formula 5 and Mister F on Saturday, Feb. 25. The first band will take the stage at 9 p.m. For more information, visit misterfband.com.

On March 3, the fifth annual World Music Festival will kick off at the Lake Placid Pub and Brewery with performances by David Sommerstein and the Beat Authority. A portion of all sales will benefit Reason2Smile, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting children living in poverty. The first show is slated to begin at 3 p.m. For more information, call 523-3813.

The Alice T. Miner Museum in Chazy will host a presentation by Dr. Curt Stager, professor of natural sciences at Paul Smith’s college, on March 2 at 6 p.m. Stager will speak about the regional impact of climate change. For more information, call 846-7336.

On Feb. 24, the Ticonderoga Arts Gallery will return will a new exhibit by local artist Fred Holman. An opening reception is slated for 5 p.m. For more information, call 543-6121.

On March 1 at 7 p.m., the Bolton Free Library will host a performance by the Schroon River String Band.

× Expand Photo provided Middlebury College Artist in Residence Dr. Francois Clemmons will perform during Plattsburgh’s Diversity Week.

SUNY Plattsburgh Diversity Week on tap Feb. 27 through March 3

SUNY Plattsburgh will see a variety of events as part of their Diversity Week from Feb. 25 through March 3.

On Feb, 25, the Black History Month Ball is slated for 6 p.m. at Memorial Hall.

The Newman Center will host “An Evening of Spirituals and Ballads: Common Roots,” on Feb. 26. The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, along with invited directors, composers and soloists will perform gospel music from such pioneers as Tindley and Dorsey, James Cleveland and Andre Crouch to Kirk Franklin and Richard Smallwood. This free concert is slated for 4 p.m.

On Feb. 26 at the Krinovitz Recital Hall, students will read from “Go Tell Michelle: African American Women Write to the New First Lady” by Barbara Seals Nevergold and Peggy Brooks-Bertram. This event is free, with parking available near Hawkins Hall.

A free presentation titled “Diversity on the Federal Courts” is slated for Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m. in the Angell College Center Alumni Conference Room. Parking will be available behind the Angell Center.

On Feb. 27, “Race, Health & Life Expectancy: Racism That Gets Underneath Your Skin” — a lecture and Q&A session on racial health inequities — is slated at the Angell College Center at 4 p.m.

Later that day, at 7 p.m., Yokum Hall will host a free screening of “13”. “13” is a documentary that works to document the current prison system and its racial inequality.

On Feb. 28, a panel discussion about mental illness, led by Nicholas Dubay, is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Angell College Center. According to organizers, the audience will be encouraged to ask questions and share stories.

Yokum Hall 202 will host a panel discussion featuring community members later that day at 4:30 p.m. Presenters sitting on this “Youthful Elders” panel will discuss childhood experiences, growing older and more.

Capping off the day will be a presentation by Kelly Metzgar and Avan Monette on “Understanding the Transgender Experience”. Metzgar’s presentation will explore sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Both presenters will share stories about being transgender in the North Country.

For more information and for a full schedule of events, contact Jennifer Matott at 564-5410.