SUNY Plattsburgh to honor artist Jean-Jacques Duval

Upcoming

On April 7, Vermont singer-songwriter Gregory Douglas will perform at the historic Hand House in Elizabethtown. Douglas is currently touring in support of his latest release, “LUCID” — a dream-themed concept album and ode to Kate Bush — and will take the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 15 and under. On April 8, from 3-5 p.m., Douglas will facilitate a songwriting workshop and question and answer session at the Hand House. Tickets for this event are $10 per person. For more information, call 962-8899 or visit pianobynature.org.

× Expand Photo by Anastasiya Prokhorenko The Davydov-Fanning Duo will perform in Saranac on April 9.

The Davydov-Fanning Duo will perform April 9 at the Saranac Methodist Church as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour. Pianist Diana Fanning and cellist Dieuwke Daydov are both critically acclaimed artists hailing from Vermont. Featured works in the duo’s performance in Saranac will include Beethoven’s Sonata, Op. 5, No. 2; Hindemith’s Phantasiestück, Op. 8, No. 2 and more. Tickets to the 3 p.m. performance are $15 per person. For more information, visit hillandhollowmusic.org or call 293-7613.

The Phil Henry Acoustic Trio will return to the Palmer Street Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. The trio is led by singer-songwriter Phil Henry, who teaches at West Rutland High School in Vermont. Henry will be joined by Gary Moon — on djembe, cajon, high hat, tambourine and shakers — and Jeff Kimball — on piano, accordion and mandolin. Admission is $10. For more information, visit philhenryband.com.

On April 3, the Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh will continue their Science @ 30 City series with a presentation by Dr. Kathleen Lavoie, professor of Biological Sciences at SUNY Plattsburgh. Lavoie’s free presentation, “Danger and Research in a Mexican Sulfur Cave,” is slated for 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 564-5279 or contact joel.parker@plattsburgh.edu.

The Reel Paddling Film Festival will stop at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on April 6. This annual event screens several films revolving around wilderness and outdoor activities. This year there will be a free raffle for gear from NRS, Thule, Exped and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit northernforestcanoetrail.org.

The Indian Lake Restaurant and Tavern will host a paint and sip event with artist Brianna Crossway on April 2. The class is expected to begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25.

× Expand Photo provided Artist Jean-Jacques Duval.

SUNY Plattsburgh to honor artist Jean-Jacques Duval

This summer, a local artist will be awarded an honorary degree from SUNY Plattsburgh.

Jean-Jacques Duval of Willsboro, a France-born artist and sculptor, will receive a degree in fine arts from the state university in May following his creation of a stained glass piece for the college’s Feiniberg Library.

The piece, titled “Kristallnacht: Night of Broken Glass,” was commissioned to hang in the Douglas and Evelyn Skopp Holocaust Memorial Gallery in 2012.

“Kristallnacht” was created to commemorate Nov. 7, 1938, when the Nazis ordered the destruction of Jewish businesses and homes in Munich, Germany. The night was so named “Kristallnacht,” or “The Night of Broken Glass” from the shattered glass from the thousands of store windows that had been destroyed.

When he received word about the honorary degree, Duval said he was overwhelmed, pleased and honored to accept the award.

“Creating the ‘Kristallnacht’ glass sculptures for the Holocaust museum was a very emotional trip back to the occupation with stressful memories for me,” said Duval, in a news release. “Chopping the dale de verre — slab glass — I could not help but see in my mind the ‘Night of Broken Glass.’ I was privileged to have been asked to create some art work for the museum.”

Duval’s honorary degree will be presented on May 13. For more information, visit plattsburgh.edu.

Glens Falls Brewfest returns April 1

The Glens Falls Brewfest will return April 1 with beer, cider and wine tastings from over 70 local brewers. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door. The ticket price includes free food samples, a souvenir tasting glass and access to live music by Forthlin Road. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Adirondack Theater Festival and the Feeder Canal Alliance. For more information, visit gfbrewfest.securem2.com.