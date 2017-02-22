The balance of life | Conservation Conversations

In my last article I talked about cutting a road through the woods. That road is done. It circles within my woodlot. This cleared path now allows me to walk the woods. It gives me a chance to evaluate what trees I want to harvest and which way to fell them. Plus, it provides a sweet little trail to walk the dog, so he can make his daily nutrient deposits, helping the trees to grow.

On my first week of clearing out that road, the deer had already discovered it and had walked the length of it from nearly end to end. I usually walk the road two or three times a day so both my scent and the dogs are there. Our scent didn’t sway the curious.

Day One; While rounding a bend in the road, I discovered the dead body of a deer, which had been taken down during the night. This young of the year; last spring’s fawn was killed within 200 yards of the house. The killers had eaten the rear upper leg meat on one side and taken out the guts, some of which were strewn about the area. The tracks surrounding the corpse looked like coyote, but as a science geek, I needed to verify. Later that day, I set out my game camera to capture photos of how many critters were involved in this first degree murder plot.

Day Two; During the night we had hard winds and the temperature dropped, my camera was set on sensitive so I got quite a few photos of branches flying through the air, hundreds of photos in all. As the coyotes came in for a second meal, they were quite shy about getting near the body; the flash of the camera spooked them a bit. In the photos you could see where they would prance back and forth, about 50 feet away, peeking behind trees, not quite sure what was going on near their dinner plate. There were two coyotes. They slowly made it to the body but were skiddish all of the while.

A red fox decided to make his entry into the film. There was no fear in this guy. He came in and chowed down without a care. Most of the dining activity was done during the darkness of night, but one dog did come in mid-morning for brunch, only an hour after my wife Diane took our dog out for his daily stroll. The second day there was only a partial rib cage with four mostly devoured legs attached. The head of the deer was gone, dragged off and scattered with the other body parts. The bones will be chewed on by a variety of critters for the minerals, calcium, magnesium etc.

Day Three: There was nothing to photograph the third day. The body was totally gone, all that remained was blood and hair with some scattered entrails. When the spring rains come and the snow thaws, the blood will seep into the earth, and the hair will decompose proving nitrogen to the soil. Nature’s fertilizer!

Later that day it snowed and the blanket covered the crime scene. If I didn’t walk that trail daily, I would have never known what happened. The efficiency of these animals to kill and consume is amazing. Nothing is wasted in nature.

Death is a part of life in the waters, fields and forest. . All animals eat. Some eat others! Big fish eat little fish, eagles eat the bigger fish. Something will eat the birds and something will eat the bird eaters. Coyotes eat the deer, and so will we. That is the balance of life.

As hunters we don’t like to see that happen to deer, because we want to be the predator. We are not the sole predator though. The reality is that we live in a forested area. We choose to live with nature even if it seems cruel at times. It’s nature’s way.

Rich Redman is a retired District Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and an avid outdoorsman. His column will appear regularly. He may be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.