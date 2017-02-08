The Flu | Bakers Mills News

Get well wishes to so many who are feeling under the weather. I guess the flu is hitting hard. I missed the ones who couldn’t make it to church today. I did count up some of Grandma Dalaba Capwill’s family at church, and there were 26. And five from Aunt Ona’s family. Of course, that means I was counted twice.

Rev. Ron was sick and couldn’t be there so Suzy Virgil was our speaker. A great message on the story of Ruth.

Fred and Ruth Allen from New Jersey enjoyed a few days at their river house at the Glen. They were able to enjoy some of snow and no electricity.

The Sodom Community Church Ladies Tea will be Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please pass the word. There will be an $8 donation. Cindy Gage Boller will be our guest speaker.

Judy Monroe and Judy Brown enjoyed a trip to Tucson, Arizona. Little excitement while there were away. Some reported their car being in not such a nice area in Albany and a call was made to North River. After several calls everyone found out things were okay. Glad for the good news.

Carolyn Heath McCullen is home from the hospital and with her family there all the time and hospice, she is resting comfortably.

I’m sorry to hear about the death of Nellie Howard Mongeon Cramer.

Lots of flurries in the air with more snow this week. So many have the comforts of the wood heat. Warm on one side and freeze on the other. Just keep moving. I often think about my Grandpa John Dalaba. He had a large family and two chunk stoves and a wood cook stove. That is having to get a lot of winters wood out. Guess he never complained.

Hope you had fun on Super Bowl Sunday. The chicken wings and pizza sounded good. Well, I am not a sports person so didn’t get those treats. I did have ribs, potatoes wedges and corn.

Happy birthday to: Erwin Bradway, Fletcher Conlon Jr, Rachael Granger, Harley Dick, Corrina Meade, Debbie T. Bacon, Scott Phillips, Adam Cleveland, Kara Bacon, Kailey Bacon, Khaleah Cleveland, Ronnie L. Grimes, Pamela Tice Allen, Suzanne Whitney, Isabell Semmens, Nicole Lamery Young, Keitan Millington, Sue Allen, Marty Montena, Isablee Lawrence, Chris Lorensen, Elizabeth LaBarge.

Happy anniversary to: John and Joyce Denno.

Enjoy each and every day.