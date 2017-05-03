The good old days | Mill Creek Musings

Change is both inevitable and ubiquitous. The moon has its phases. Mill Creek ebbs and flows depending on snow melt and rainfall.

When I think about all the changes that have taken place in the past 80 years, I am amazed. My mother died of TB when I was five. I was not allowed to swim in public pools because of the Polio epidemic. Cures were subsequently discovered for both diseases.

I occupied myself cutting out paper dolls, making scrapbooks, coloring, drawing and reading. I listened to daily 15 minute radio soap operas like Portia Faces Life, and Lorenzo Jones and his Wife Bell.

Sunday night’s programs were Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy, Jack Benny and my all time favorite, the Incomparable Hildegarde. In summer, I listened to home games of the Schenectady Blue Jays baseball team.

We had a rotary telephone and a party line. The Freihofer man delivered bread with his horse and wagon. Freihofer’s bakery was a few blocks away. A wonderful aroma permeated that block of Albany Street. My dad delivered milk for Sealtest. “Get the best, get Sealtest” was their motto.

We lived across from the Ford showroom. My grandmother and I would sit on our porch and watch the post-war new cars being delivered. On hot afternoons our special treat was a single dip ice cream cone, which cost seven cents. We traveled over the bridge to Scotia and south as far as Albany. A trip to Montgomery Wards in Menands was a yearly event.

Change is often a good thing. We’ve become more safety conscious. Cars are equipped with seatbelts and airbags. Skiers wear helmets. I could go on and on.

Your memories may be very different from mine. But I believe that those were the good old days.