The Long & Winding Road | Conservation Conversations

× Expand Photo by Rich Redman Some ash firewood for next year’s heat!

The weatherman and the Farmer’s Almanac, agree it’s officially a North Country winter. The New Year is here and so far very little snow in my area. The ski slopes are doing well though. For the local economy and skiers this is good, plus I want a good snow load in the mountains to supply the trout with cool water come spring and into summer.

For us small woodlot owners, it’s a great time to get into the woods and do some timber management. Frozen ground, and little snow to deal with; a winning combination.

This new woodlot that is now taking my time was cut about 20 years ago. It was high graded for the white pine, sugar maple and other valuable timber, leaving hemlock, red maple and aspen to grow. (The economics of logging dictate what species are harvested and the markets determine what is left.) My woodlot is not a quality stand of trees in anybody’s eyes, especially a forester. But, this woodlot bordered my home site so the purchase was made.

The woodlot is composed of shade tolerant hemlock, with a few scattered white pines, mostly multi stemmed of course and the usual twisted maple, ash and other species that are trying to survive. Aspen grow where the sun reached the ground after the previous logging operation, or were of low demand or quality so as not to be harvested. I have to deal with what remains. Some hemlock sawlogs, hemlock campfire wood, some hardwood fire wood, mixed with an occasional hardwood sawlog. It is what it is! Time to get to work!

I started the project by carving out a new road through the property. Using a small 30 horsepower tractor I am able to maneuver through the trees and slowly clear a road. Working my way through the tangle of fallen and partially rotten logs, windblown damage (Hurricane Floyd and Irene) and VW beetle boulders, I surgically cut out a road wide enough to get a tractor or small skidder through. Twisting and turning my way through, using remnants of the old skid trail and cutting some new areas, I was able to reach the far property line, and around to the old header.

My goal is to run a road along the boundary line, and working my way back to the beginning; a circuitous road through the woods. This will allow good access for management, a haul road to bring out logs and firewood and this will allow me to make some wildlife habitat, like mini clear-cut’s and food plots.

It took about 16 hours to go about 1800 feet, but now I have a long and winding road through the property. There are twists and turns which are not friendly to large equipment or serious logging operations. For my home grown heat source, and small tractor, it works for me. If a corner bump log gets too damaged, it becomes fire wood, a sawlog or camp wood, depending on the species. The twists will slowly straighten out over time. I am in no hurry!

Economically it may not be a great big saving cutting wood when oil is cheap, but every day now, the fuel price rises. Where it stops, no one knows. To me it’s not about just having wood to burn, it’s about being somewhat self-reliant, getting some exercise, managing a sustainable wood lot for the future and improving my land. There is so much wood wasted, and so little managed in our area, it is unfathomable. Besides, I like heating with wood.

There is nothing like the feel of wood heat when you come in from the cold. I don’t like the YO-YO ride of forced air heat. It is warm, but not warm, if you know what I mean.

Yes, I suppose I could take up skiing for exercise, but I don’t need another expensive hobby. Fly fishing, tying flies, books and traveling to those exotic streams take all my cash anyway.

I heard it said that money is like manure, it’s only good if you spread it around, so I’ll spread it my way; the way I like to enjoy it. That is why we work, isn’t it?

Simply put, we small woodlot managers enjoy cutting wood when the weather is in our favor and we want to, not when forced to. Managing a woodlot in winter is enjoyable to me. Getting next year’s firewood, some sawlogs and breathing fresh winter air is good for the soul. If more people did this we wouldn’t have so many people popping all the pills the TV adds promote. Hard work is good for you!

So, enjoy the woods and get things done before the snows pile up and dictates that it’s time to move on to another project. Remember: “BE SAFE OUT THERE, BE SMART AND USE YOUR HEAD, BEFORE YOU USE YOUR MUSCLE!” To quote Josie Wales: “dying is no way of living boy!”

Rich Redman is a retired District Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and an avid outdoorsman. His column will appear regularly. He may be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.