The Mountain Carol releases debut EP | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

The Dance Center of Queensbury will perform “Seasons of Change” at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on June 3 at 7 p.m. and June 4 at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the Adirondack Ballet Theater, a not-for-profit company that aims to provide opportunities for area children to perform an array of dance styles. The company consists for 50 dancers — all children from the Adirondack region, according to organizers. For more information on these performances, visit woodtheater.org.

A new exhibit featuring the works of Valerie Patterson, “Closer to the Light,” will open at the Adirondack Artists’ Guild in Saranac Lake on June 2. The exhibit will run through July 2. An opening reception is set for June 2 from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

On May 26, Valley of the Gun will kick off Memorial Day weekend in Ticonderoga with a performance at Maddens Pub. No cover charge. Valley of the Gun will take the stage at 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/maddenspub.

Alt-rock troupe Hasty Page will perform at Lake Placid’s Delta Blue on June 3 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/deltabluelp.

Anew exhibit, “A Little Light, A Little Color,” will debut at the Strand Center in Plattsburgh on June 2. The new photography exhibit by Penelope Clute will be on display from June 2-30. An opening reception is slated for Friday, June 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.

On May 27, the Upper Jay Art Center will host a unique free concert experience: a lineup of 28 local musicians coming together to honor one woman — the legendary folksinger Joni Mitchell. According to organizers, each performer will be asked to perform their favorite song from Mitchell. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org. To request a spot in the lineup, contact upperjayartcenter@gmail.com.

On Sunday, June 4, Towne Meeting will perform their eighth benefit concert for the North Country Mission of Hope at St. Augustine’s Church in Peru. According to organizers, each year, all of the proceeds from the concert have been donated to the Mission for Hope, who aims to build safe cooking stoves for families in Nicaragua. Because of this series of concerts and the support of the community, 345 families now have safe stoves which replace the dangerous open fires previously used for cooking. For more information, visit townemeeting.com.

The Adirondack Dance Company will perform “The Nightingale’s Song,” on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. in E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium at SUNY Plattsburgh Hawkins Hall. Tickets are $13. For more information, contact Kathy Koester at 335-7385.

Ongoing

Downtown Plattsburgh’s Champlain Wine Company will display an exhibit of works by Sharon Schenkel throughout the month of May. The exhibit, “Beauty Surrounds Us,” seeks to find beauty in everyday people, architecture and nature. For more information, call 564-0064 or visit champlainwinecompany.com.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George opened a new exhibit, “Linear Landscapes,” on May 6. The display features the work of Rachel Kohn, who is known for creating three dimensional paintings by layers plaster, foam and aquaresin to create a textured canvas. The exhibit will run through June 9. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

The Ti Arts Downtown Gallery in Ticonderoga will continue to display “Reflections,” an exhibit featuring the work of Mary Behr, through June 10. Behr is a Hague native well-known in the community for her work as a lecturer, organizer and artist.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Hall Pictured right: The Mountain Carol will perform in Plattsburgh on June 1.

The Mountain Carol releases debut EP

Some bands are loud — their sound jarring and obtrusive with lyrics that scream: lose yourself. Pay attention to me. Listen only to me.

Those bands have a time and a place — they offer an escape, an outlet, an avenue for charged feelings.

The Mountain Carol is not one of those bands.

The Mountain Carol — hailing from Saranac Lake — is different.

The music this trio produces is chill, low-fi — indie with a twinge of ‘80s alt-pop throwback buried beneath the surface.

Instead of drawing attention to itself, the music on this new EP has a unique quality — the droning drumbeat and mumbled, wispy vocals lull the listener into a dream-like, introspective state.

On the band’s Facebook page, they describe themselves as “infinite music for infinite people,” and there’s some truth to that. It’s the sort of music that is spacious, spare — allowing for the listener’s thoughts to linger and grow within the confines of the atmosphere the music provides.

The Mountain Carol will perform at the historic Monopole Bar in downtown Plattsburgh on June 1. The band will take the stage at 9 p.m. Glens Falls’ Asa Morris and the Mess, and Grand from Newport, Vt. will co-headline. Ages 21 and up — no cover charge. To hear the band’s self-titled EP, visit themountaincarol.bandcamp.com/album/the-mountain-carol.