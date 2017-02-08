This land is your land | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook Woody Guthrie, photo © Robin Carson. Top right: Members of the CVUUS Choir. Photo via Facebook.

Over the years, protest songs have been rooted in a number of genres, from classical — think Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” — to folk, rock, reggae, punk and more.

Regardless of the realm from which these songs arise, they have been largely reactionary. Take “Side of the Hill” by Paul Simon for example: following the murder of the singer’s friend, Andrew Goodman, for fighting for civil rights, Simon wrote that gorgeous, tragic song.

“This Land is Your Land,” the 1945 Woody Guthrie tune that has recently reemerged, was written in response to “God Bless America” — and somewhat prophetically, originally contained the line: “There was a big wall there that tried to stop me. The sign was painted, said ‘Private Property’. But on the backside, it didn’t say nothing. This land was made for you and me.”

Though folk reigned supreme for a number of decades, as far as topicality was concerned, rap swiftly took over in the ‘80s and ‘90s with groups like NWA.

In this generation, rap is continuing to lead opposition: YG and Nipsey Hussle kicked it off with “FDT” last summer, Run the Jewels following with the passionate “Talk to Me” in the fall, rapper Killer Mike delivering the cutting line: “Went to war with the devil and shaytan / he wore a bad toupee and a spray tan.”

These songs, too, have been reactionary — though primarily against The Donald’s rhetoric, moreso than what is specifically disagreeable to them.

I would argue that it’s important to be specific with the subject matter. Instead of a song that is purely anti-Trump, it’s vital to be definite: are you against refugee exclusion? Are you for peace or Environmental protection? Are you anti-police brutality, or systematic discrimination? Or are you simply hoping to empower voters to hold their representatives accountable?

Music has proven an irreplaceable tool for almost every social movement in recent history.

It is perhaps more important now than it has ever been for musicians to sing out. Music has the ability to break through the partisan echo chambers many of us have become encapsulated in. Where speeches and rallies fail, music has the ability to inspire and unify across party lines. And make no mistake: if the goal is to oppose Donald Trump, or one of many executive orders the lawmaker has signed since his inauguration, Republicans will need to be on board too.

Songwriters: be bold. Be passionate. And maybe the next “We Shall Overcome” will come from you. Right now, the importance of substantive music cannot be understated.

Abraham Lincoln presentation slated

SUNY Plattsburgh professor Richard Aberle will speak at the Whallonsburg Grange on Feb. 12. Aberle’s presentation, titled “Why Lincoln Matters: Rhetoric, Race and Religion in Lincoln’s Two Most Famous Speeches,” will honor Lincoln’s birthday and Presidents’ Day.

Aberle will discuss the continued relevance of Abraham Lincoln as he explores rhetoric, race, and religion in our sixteenth President’s two most influential speeches, the Gettysburg Address and the second inaugural address. The professor’s presentation is slated for 3 p.m.

Admission is $5. Students attend for free. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

× Expand Photo provided. Andy Milne and Dapp Theory.

Andy Milne and Dapp Theory to perform in Jay

Andy Milne and Dapp Theory will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on Feb. 11. Milne formed the band as a “vehicle to tell passionate stories, promote peace and inspire collective responsibility toward uplifting the human spiritual condition,” according to a news release. Milne has been a leading voice in New York for the last two decades.

The group’s set is slated for 8 p.m. A donation of $15 per person is requested. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.