Life on River Street | Turning back the pages

In this column, in the Dec. 17 issue of The Sun, I wrote a little about what life was like in Warrensburg, on River Street, just after the turn of the century. I received several interesting phone calls from readers who remember those days from memory or just recollect what they heard from older family members.

It was my pleasure to hear from Harold McKinney, who currently lives in Fort Edward. Harold’s younger days were spent in the River Street area where he grew up with his siblings, Rose, Michael and Susie McKinney.

They were the children of Wilbur McKinney and their mother, Florence Reynolds McKinney ran McKinney’s grocery store on River Street.

The general store stood in the former D.E. Pasco’s building, across the street from Pasco Hardware, now Curtis Hardware in the Lewisville section of River Street. Florence Reynolds McKinney took over the grocery store in the early 1940s.

I remember Charlie well, as he served in the Army during World War 11 and came home to run a trucking business, which he sold in 1960 to Maxwell Ovitt. Charlie, a congenial gentleman, would stop now and then on his trucking route to pass the time of day with my husband, Merv Hadden, and he was always welcome.

After 1960, Charlie took over the running of the grocery store on River Street and in those days, times were hard, money was short and customer credit finally took its death toll on the business. Today there is nothing left to tell the story but a vacant lot.

The store’s history

J. Freeman Cameron was born Feb. 6, 1871 on a farm in the southwestern part of Warrensburg, near the Stony Creek line. He was the son of James O. and Lydia Ann Murray Cameron. James was from a family of brawny Scots whose members were the earliest settlers of the town and he grew up on the farm until he became a man. He worked as a section boss for six years for the Adirondack railroad at Thurman.

At the turn of the century, Lewisville was known as Warrensburg’s busy suburb and it was a bustling area. Around 1897 James came there and went into partnership with Charles A. Bowen, and they established a general store in Delbert E. Pasco’s building.

They ran a thriving mercantile business, selling groceries, shoes and men’s clothing. Men’s heavy woolen clothing for working in the woods was popular with local workers and the Warrensburgh

Woolen Mill, which manufactured woolen cloth, was just around the corner on Milton Avenue.

Before long James sold his share of the business to Charles Bowen and on Sept. 26, 1900 James married Miss Sarah Bowen, daughter of Miles Bowen of Athol. In 1907 they had a daughter, Laura Cameron. James later went into business with Halsey Herrick for a short time and later with his brother, Dudley Cameron.

James was a staunch Republican, a town councilman and twice elected as Justice of the Peace. He retired in 1915 after nearly twenty years in the dry goods business. He died in 1916.

Times change, name changes

In the early days when I first lived in Warrensburg, the store was always called McKinney’s Store by the locals. More times than not, the old timers would slip and call the place “Cameron’s Store.” J. Freeman Cameron was a well liked man, well remembered and admired by the droves of customers who did business with him those many years ago. After his death the McKinney family labored long and hard to keep this popular landmark going but it was not meant to be.

The old store held a drove of history, Harold McKinney has told me many stories about walking through the empty building after it was closed for business, reminiscing about all the people that had once walked through the front door over the years, all dead and gone.

Harold McKinney has told me that he would dearly love to see a picture of the old store and I am hoping that someone reading this story has a memory of such a picture, possibly stored away in their attic or cedar chest. Please call me if you can help in our quest because I can’t wait to hear from you.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.