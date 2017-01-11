Heaven only knows | Turning back the pages

Heaven only knows

Recently the local daily newspaper ran a little column asking local people what was the best book they ever read. I wish someone would have asked me that question, as I would quickly have said my choice was “Warrensburg New York, 200 years, People, Places and Events,” by Museum Director Steve Parisi, assisted by his wife, Town Historian Sandi Parisi. No matter how often I read this book, I always find something new and interesting to ponder upon.

Today I read, on page 95, about the little meteorite that fell on Warrensburg on May 1, 1905. I knew this story well, but it occurred to me upon reflection that I might have once held that small piece of space junk in my hand many years ago. Steve’s last sentence in the story was, “Does anyone know what happened to it?”

Searching back in time

Culver is a very old and respected name in this area’s early history. My late husband’s best buddy was David “Davie” Culver, who moved to Warrensburg with his parents, Clarence and Carrie Lackey Culver, in 1916 when he was five years old. After he graduated from the Warrensburg School where he had completed the eighth grade, he figured that he had enough book learning and left home to join the circus, the dream of every young boy.

He performed in vaudeville, he was a great banjo player, touring the country. His stage name was “Weary River Kid,” and after he toured the country he came home to play in most of the local dude ranches. He was truly a man who enjoyed life to its fullest.

He was very knowledgeable about life in the prohibition era and always had many good stories to tell about rum runners in the “Roaring Twenties” in this area when he was in his prime.

Dave had tremendous talent and he seemed to fear nothing. I have seen a picture of him on top of the former big flagpole in Floyd Bennett Park which the town had hired him as a steeplejack to paint and no one else would dream of taking the job. Today the flagpole is much shorter and made of aluminum.

A man of many talents

Dave Culver was a tremendous cook and I had seen him many times procuring his groceries from the out dated food bins at area stores around town. He always made sure that hungry friends, short on cash, had enough to eat. He collected cans along the roadside because he said he hated to see them go to waste.

I remember the time he took it upon himself to build his own row boat and it was a beautiful little craft to behold. Today I own a hand made wheel barrow he made from cast off parts with inflated tire and it is good enough to be in a museum.

My husband had his own airplane in the mid-1940’s and they would often go flying together. On a Sunday afternoon David could be seen plying his boat up and down the Schroon River between the Main Street bridge and the County Home bridge.

He actually more enjoyed cruising Lake George in my husband’s cabin cruiser, which was much larger. Many times he told me the story about the Sunday afternoon when they were out boating among the rich tourists and fixing lunch, and he accidentally knocked a glass quart milk bottle overboard. Exactly one year later they were cruising in the same area and he looked over the side and spotted the same bottle which he retrieved. This goes to show just how clear those pristine waters were in those days, probably in the early 1950s.

Cash in a hole

David was not a poor man but he preferred to save his money rather than to spend it. Once when I asked him where he kept it all, he said he stored it in the bank. By the “bank” he was referring to a hole in the bank of the Schroon River. I truly believe that this is true and I believe that his money is out there still.

His greatest pleasure was traveling around town with his metal detector. One hot day I stopped at his house at Prosser Circle to deliver a message and I found him outside chopping wood. He invited me inside for a glass of root beer and I sat down on the living room coach and in front of me was a big glass coffee table and every inch of it was covered with a variety of curios and his detector finds.

I was drawn to a strange looking jagged little rock which was a little smaller than a golf ball. It had black and silver streaks in it. When I asked about it he told me it was his favorite piece. It was the little meteorite that had fallen in the bushes at the Grand Army House so many years ago. He simply said it was given to him as a gift. I never knew David to tell a lie. How I would love to go back there just one more time and take Steve Parisi with me.

The end came at last

In all the years Dave had played his banjo at area night clubs and hot spots, he had a taste for beer and drank too much of it. In his later years he had bad kidney trouble and suffered a great deal of pain and suffering. He did, however, live to the ripe old age of 82 years and finally died in 1993, after a life well lived, regretting nothing. He was an honest, courageous man who lived a good life and treated others as he would have had them treat him. He died alone, with no remaining relatives, but with a host of friends who loved and admired him.

It was his desire to be buried in the North Caldwell Cemetery which is very near the Warrensburg North Way highway exit. The only place left for him was in the back east corner which turned out to be solid rock. Cliff Davis told me that they put dynamite in that rock to create a place for his coffin and I am told that it is there his body lies today, safe and dry from all future harm.

I do not doubt that he and my husband, the late Merv Hadden, are somewhere up there in the great beyond, telling stories about the “good old days.”

Readers are welcome to contact Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.