Another year, another time | Turning Back the Pages

Feb. 2, 1912 – Frederick R. Law parachuted from the torch of the Statue of Liberty in a stunt filmed by Pathe News.

Feb. 2, 2005 – German boxing great Max Schmeling, 99, died in Berlin, Germany.

Feb. 3, 1959 – A plane crash killed rock and rollers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper in a corn field near Mason City, Iowa. It has been called “The Day the Music Died.” J.P. Richardson, the Big Bopper,” was buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas in 1959 and on March 6, 2007 he was dug up and buried in a new grave in the same cemetery.

Feb. 3, 2015 – Tuesday, it was 27 degrees below zero.

Feb. 4, 1974 – Heiress Patty Hearst was kidnapped.

Feb. 4, 1608 – Raleigh Gilbert, 25, took command of the Popham Colony, near Popham Beach, Maine, 12 years before the pilgrims arrived in Massachusetts. The colonists built a 30 ton shallow draft vessel they named “Virginia.”

Feb. 6, 1895 – Baseball great “Babe” Ruth was born.

Feb. 7, 1918 – Warrensburg faced a water famine due to the ice being so thick in the reservoir on Harrington Hill (Alden Avenue side).

Feb. 8, 1934 – The Warrensburgh News dropped the “H” for the first time since 1879 on their heading.

Feb. 9, 1907 – The Palisades Hotel, Brant Lake, was destroyed by fire. Mrs. Edward MaAuliffe was charged with arson.

Feb. 9, 1964 – Ed Sullivan introduced the Beatles on television.

Feb. 10, 1933 – The first singing telegram was presented by Wallace Bennett, the father of Warrensburg aviation hero Floyd Bennett.

Feb. 11, 1731 – According to the Julian calendar, George Washington was born. (According to the Gregorian calendar he was born on Feb. 22, 1731. Feb. 22, 1732 is the standard date.)

Feb. 11, 2008 – More than 100 firefighters fought a blaze in downtown Corinth that ripped through the town’s newly renovated business district. Four business building were lost in the overnight blaze.

Feb. 12, 1554 – Lady Jane Gray, 16, Queen of England for nine days, had her head chopped off. The niece of King Henry VIII, her husband, Guildford Dudley was also executed.

Feb. 12, 1809 – A baby named Abraham was born in Tom Lincoln’s log cabin in present day LaRue County, Kentucky.

Feb. 12, 1999 – The Senate acquitted President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Feb. 12, 2008 – Famous photographer Richard K. Dean, 94, died in Glens Falls.

Feb. 14, 1914 – A photograph of two oxen trying to break road along Montcalm Street, Caldwell (now Lake George), was taken with the snow up to their chins. Thirty-two inches fell on Glens Falls.

Feb. 14, 2006 – Tops Grocery Store in Warrensburg closed for what they said was for good. They later changed their minds and are going strong here today.

Feb. 15, 1978 – Leon Spinks won a 15 round split over Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas to take the world heavyweight title.

Feb. 16, 2006 – Fire destroyed the Fire & Ice Bar and Grill at 8:15 p.m. on Canada Street, Lake George.

Feb. 17, 2004 – DW, a new planet in our solar system was discovered 4.3 billion miles from Earth.

Feb. 17, 2006 – NASA photos discovered water on Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

Feb. 17, 2006 – A fierce wind, with trees down. The roof was ripped off the lumber shed at Stephenson Lumber and the steeple was ripped down at the United Methodist Church, both in Chestertown. In this area 117,000 customers lost power.

Feb. 18, 1950 – Warrensburg photographer Earl Austin, 53, died. He was a staunch Republican and is buried in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Feb. 18, 2009 – Robin Greene, 68, wife of Robert Greene, died in her sleep at her home in North Warrensburg.

Feb. 19, 1861 – President Abraham Lincoln spoke at the train station in Peekskill, New York as he traveled to his swearing-in ceremony.

Feb. 19, 1942 – In Warrensburg Mabel Langworthy Fuller broke her arm. Dr. Lowenstein attended her at the hospital.

Feb. 19, 2015 – It was 41 degrees below zero at Embarrass and 31 degrees below in Ely and Fosston, all in Minnesota.

Feb. 20, 1908 – A blizzard hit Glens Falls with a fury and 12 inches of snow fell with strong winds.

Feb. 20, 2006 – Michael P. FitzGibbons, 56, of Poughkeepsie, died of massive chest injuries when skiing at Gore Mountain, Johnsburg.

Feb. 20, 2008 – There was a total lunar eclipse in north and south America.

Feb. 20, 2010 – After the fire, the new Oscar’s Smokehouse opened in Warrensburg.

Feb. 21, 1965 – Nation of Islam member Malcolm X was gunned down in the Audubon Ballroom in New York City. Khalil Islam was convicted of the crime and spent 22 years in Prison.

Feb. 22, 1913 – Encased in a copper casket, the remains of Henry Crandall, 92, Lumber King, were placed in the family crypt in the base of the gigantic monument in Crandall Park, Glens Falls, the shaft being forty feet high. His wife of 54 years, Hattie Waters, survived him but was later buried beside him.

Feb. 22, 1950 – The Hotel Towers, originally the famous Rockwell House, Glen Street, downtown Glens Falls, burned in a historic fire.

Feb. 22, 1974 – St. Paul’s Church, Hudson Falls (1873-1974) was struck by lightening and burned.

Feb. 23, 1938 – Joe Lewis knocked out Nathan Mann in the third round to defend his heavyweight title in New York City.

Feb. 23, 1945 – Joe Rosenthal, 43, took the Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of World War II servicemen raising an American flag over Iwo Jima. He died Aug. 20, 2006.

Feb. 24, 1972 – It was 18 degrees below zero in Warrensburg.

Feb. 24, 2015 – It was 24 degrees below zero in Warrensburg. It was the 16th day straight day in February that the temperature fell below zero.

Feb. 25, 1836 – Inventor Samuel Colt patented his revolver.

Feb. 25, 1964 – Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) became World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Sonny Liston in Miami Beach, Fla.

Feb. 25, 1965 – Winds gusted with hurricane force through parts of New York State during a storm that felled power lines, overturned heavy trucks on icy highways and damaged buildings. The storm blanketed 21 states.

Feb. 25, 2008 – Sheriff’s Patrol Officer Jeremy Coon pulled over four Massachusetts residents and seized 96 pounds of marijuana after one of the suspects was chased for several hours in a wooded area near Jacob’s and Toney Meat market, in Warrensburg.

Feb. 29, 1704 – At dawn, a French and Indian war party opened fire on the lightly fortified town of Deerfield, Massachusetts, during “Queen Anne’s War.” More than a hundred captives were taken to Canada.

