Big day coming up soon | Turning back the pages

This column will be published on Feb. 25, just four short days before the day we have all waited for so long.

March 1, to me, is the best holiday of the year: National “Spring is coming” day! For the next month or so, it might snow, hail and bluster, but each day reminds us that we are sliding down the hill toward spring. The best thing I can say about this past nasty winter is that we didn’t have to read a barrage of silly “Global Warming” articles in the newspapers.

I like the words of the great writer, Homer, who wrote in his book, “The Iliad,” “As is the generation of leaves, so is that of humanity. The wind scatters the leaves on the ground, but the live timber burgeons with leaves again in the season of spring returning. So one generation of men will grow while another dies.”

Another year, another time

March 1, 1899 – Charles E. and Carrie Beebe Lavery bought Halsey Herrick’s store and residence near the Osborne Bridge on Elm Street, Warrensburg. (Update: This popular store was across the street from today’s Gallery, the former Hoffman’s Bakery. There is an empty lot there now.)

Mar. 1, 1918 – The gilt cross which topped the steeple of St. Cecilia’s church was partly blown away by high winds.

Mar. 1, 1932 – Aviator Charles Lindberg’s baby son was kidnapped from his crib in the night. He was later murdered.

Mar. 1, 1932 – Primo Camera retained his heavyweight title over Tommy Laughren in Miami, in a 15 round fight.

Mar. 1, 2005 – The buffalo nickel was returned to circulation after 67 years.

Mar. 1, 2015 – Sunday, the “New” building of the Warrensburg Health Center opened. The Hudson Headwaters Health Network, one of 16, started in 1981. The old building, the former A&P store, was demolished in mid March, 2015.

Mar. 2, 1980 – It was 36 degrees below zero at Old Forge.

Mar. 2, 1991 – It was 65 degrees above zero at Albany.

Mar. 4, 1801 – Thomas Jefferson arrived at the capitol on foot for his inauguration as president of the country.

Mar. 4, 1934 – The first “ski train” arrived in North Creek.

Mar. 4, 1989 – Warrensburg barber Don Egan retired after 31 years in business.

Mar. 4, 1991 – New York to Vermont suffered the worst ice storm on record. Ice one inch thick accumulated.

Mar. 6, 1932 – The famous marching band king, John Philip Sousa, 77, died, probably of a heart attack, at the Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Mar. 7, 1965 – For the second time in four days, fire, termed “suspicious,” erupted at Sun Canyon Dude Ranch in Athol. It wrecked the resort’s bar and dining facilities. The owners were Ronald Cash and Cathy Carr. One hundred thousand dollars was the estimated damage for the two fires.

Mar. 8, 1971 – “The fight of the century” took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Frazier won by a decision in 15 rounds.

Mar. 9, 1810 – Sandy Hill (later Hudson Falls) was incorporated as a village.

Mar. 9, 1981 – Dan Rather replaced Walter Cronkite as anchor on CBS Evening News. (Update: Dan Rather retired March 9, 2005.)

Mar. 10, 1943 – Warrensburg gentleman Joseph Urbanke, Seaman, Second Class, entered the Navy.

Mar. 10, 2006 – The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter safely entered orbit around the planet Mars after a seven-month, 310 million mile journey.

Mar. 11, 1903 – The village of Lake George was incorporated.

Mar. 12, 1831 – Clement Studebaker, the future manufacturer of fine automobiles, was born. He died in 1901. (Update: My late husband, Merv Hadden, had the Studebaker automobile franchise in Warrensburg in the early 1960s. Studebaker later moved to Canada to make farm machinery.)

Mar. 12, 1888 – Albert Cilley Emerson died after a “hot” school board meeting. (Update: Bank owner Albert Emerson was born in 1829. In 1888 he successfully petitioned townspeople to provide free high school education at the then tuition-based Warrensburg Academy. Many voices are said to have been raised during a contentious school board meeting and tempers flared. It is said he went home that night and died in his sleep.)

Mar. 12, 1908 – Glens Falls became an incorporated city.

Mar. 12, 1913 – Warren County was incorporated.

Mar. 12, 1912 – The Girl Scouts organization was founded.

Mar. 12, 2008 – New York Governor Eliot Spitzer resigned his position in disgrace after becoming involved in a prostitution scandal. He was our 54th governor.

Mar. 13, 1758 – Major Robert Rogers and his men fought in the second battle on snow shoes along Trout Brook near the current Ticonderoga Country Club.

Mar. 13, 1908 – Glens Falls became the forty-sixth city of the state of New York.

Mar. 13, 1980 – The landmark restaurant Chalet Swiss (Bonnie Brae Villa) burned. (Update: This beautiful building stood at the foot of the mountain behind today’s Warrensburg Post Office.)

Mar. 14, 1918 – Former Warrensburg Fire Department Chief William Hadden enlisted as a mechanic in the Aviation Corps.

Mar. 14, 1972 – At Clifton Park, 11 miles north of Albany, more than 20 cars rammed into each other on the Northway and blocked two southbound lanes during an ice storm. Cars were backed up for miles.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal / Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.