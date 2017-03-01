Another year, another time | Turning back the pages

March 15, 1906 – Along the 30 miles of mountain road from North Creek to Newcomb, there moved a long procession of lumber sleighs loaded with live elk to be restored to the wilderness.

March 15, 2004 – Sedna, a new planet in our solar system, eight billion miles from Earth, was discovered. It was named for the Inuit goddess of the sea.

March 15, 2008 – Two Fort Ann men were arrested for taking more than 430 yellow perch, 330 fish over their daily limit, from the waters of Lake George. (Update: I can not help but pity the poor conservation officer that had the slimy job of counting 430 dead fish, which I hope had not been out in the sun for long.)

March 16, 1993 – D&H Railroad deeded historic depot property over to the North Creek Railway Depot preservation.

March 17, 1621 – The Pilgrims sowed seeds at Plymouth, Massachusetts, for the first time after their arrival on Dec. 21, 1620 — the year before — when their historic struggle for survival started.

March 17, 1897 – James Corbett fought Robert “Bob” Fitzsimmons in Carson City, Nevada for the heavyweight title. Fitzsimmons won.

March 17, 1956 – Fire leveled the Woolworth building on Glen Street, Glens Falls.

March 17, 2008 – David Paterson, 54, took over as governor of New York State.

March 20, 1757 – A contingent of about 1,650 French Regulars, Colonial and Canadian soldiers and American Indians, under the command of Francois-Pierre de Rigaud de Vaudreuil unsuccessfully attacked Fort William Henry which was under the command of Major William Eyre.

March 20, 2003 – The United States of America invaded Iraq. (Update: In 1981 Israelis planes had previously destroyed a nearly completed nuclear reactor near Baghdad and the American government believed that Iraq was capable of producing nuclear weapons.)

March 20, 2007 – Saddam’s former Iraq deputy and vice- president, Taha Yassin Ramadam, was hanged for killing 148 Shiites.

March 22, 1967 – Mahammad Ali knocked out Zora Folley in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden to retain his world heavyweight title.

March 22, 2007 – Charlotte Winters, 109 years old, born Nov. 10, 1897, a retired Navy yeoman, died in a nursing home in Boonsboro, Maryland. She lived in the 19th, 20th, and 21st century.

March 23, 1775 – Virginian Patrick Henry, 39, gave his famous “Give me liberty of give me death” speech at the Henrico Church in Richmond, Virginia. (Update – The brilliant orator, Patrick Henry’s historic words, “If this be treason, make the most of it,” stirred the country to break away from England and make freedom a shining goal. He died in 1799.)

March 24, 1994 – Actress Elizabeth Taylor had her left hip replaced.

March 24, 2008 – Actor Richard Widmark, 93, died in Roxbury, Connecticut. He made more than 60 movies in his career.

March 25, 1911 – The Triangle Shirtwaist Company in New York City burned, killing more than 150 workers.

March 26, 1913 – The great flood began after three days of heavy rain which turned the Hudson River into a raging torrent. It was four inches higher than the flood of 1867. Glens Falls was hit hard.

March 26, 1973 – The popular soap opera, “The Young and the Restless,” debuted on television. (Update: Forty-four years and still going strong!)

March 27, 1810 – The town of Caldwell (now Lake George) was founded. It was named for rich landowner James Caldwell.

March 27, 2005 – Easter Sunday. The Stony Creek Methodist Church closed after 148 years.

March 28, 2007 – The $30 million dollar glass skywalk, over the 4,000 foot chasm of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona, opened to the public.

March 29, 1954 – Six inches of snow fell on Warrensburg. Nine inches fell on Wevertown.

March 30, 1908 – Chester Gillette, 25, died in the electric chair for the murder of Grace Brown, 20, at Big Moose Lake, Herkimer County, New York where she fell from a row boat and drowned. (Update: The tearful story of one of the most famous murders in Adirondack history was written by author Theodore Dreiser under the title of “An American Tragedy” in 1925 and was later depicted in the classic old movie, “A Place in the Sun,” which was shown recently on television with Montgomery Cliff as Chester Gillette and Elizabeth Taylor as the love of his life.)

March 30, 1981 – John Hinckley Jr. shot President Ronald Reagan, who survived, in Washington, D.C. He was committed to a psychiatric hospital. (Update: I believe that it was only last year, in 2016, that Hinckley was finally released in the care of his mother.)

March 31, 1933 – The Civilian Conservation Corps, known as the CCC, began in the Adirondacks under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve poverty during the Great Depression. The depression camps housed about 200 men and they each earned about $30 a month.

March 31, 2005 – New York Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton made an appearance and spoke before a large crowd at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, New York.

March 31, 2007 – The Crandall Library closed at their old location in Glens Falls temporarily to make way for a nearly $19 million dollar renovation and expansion project.

Thought for the day: “If you would not be forgotten, as soon as you are dead and rotten, either write things worth reading, or do things worth the writing.” Said by Benjamin Franklin.

