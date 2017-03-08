Remembering the bumpy past | Turning back the pages

Watching from up above

The country around us is involved in political conflict and strife and it would seem that America is about ready to come apart at the seams. Now, more than ever, it is our duty here in the Adirondacks to show the rest of the world that here, in Thurman and Warrensburg, we have a cause and a purpose in life and are not blind sighted in looking toward the future.

We must show that we can all work together to reach a common goal.

After a long depressing winter, it gave me a great deal of pleasure to read in the newspaper, on March 3, that enterprising people in Thurman were ready to embark on a noble venture that citizens yet unborn would thank them for in the future. To rescue the historic 127 year old Harris house, which proudly stands in the very center of Athol and is on the brink of death, is a gift from heaven.

To visit is a pleasure

I have always enjoyed walking into that wonderful old building as it is like venturing into another world — a world full of people long gone. As you walk across those creaky wooden floors you can not help but visualize scores of Thurman people, many dead and departed, who have come and passed through that building at some time as their lives unfolded in by-gone days. The stories that building could tell, the drama and secrets and memories of times past is endless. Some of those good souls, and some not so good, are buried in the cemetery across the street.

Miss Cathy Mannuci, in a recent letter to the editor, described the house as empty and decayed and after the town investing “tens of thousands of dollars” in it in the past, spending more taxpayer money on it she thinks would be a dreadful waste.

This lady is a resident of Thurman and her opinion definitely caries more weight than mine because I do not live in that town and she does, but I respectfully disagree with her. For the past 60 years, however, I have lived on the other side of the town line in Warrensburg, and I have always been a great lover of Thurman history and have enjoyed many good friends there over the years. It is frightening to think of that priceless building being torn down and becoming a pile of rubble and a possible modern fast food joint being built in its place. This has unfortunately happened to us in Warrensburg where there was once a wonderful historic house, there are now gas pumps.

I think that after spending “tens of thousands of dollars” on the Harris House in the past, it is definitely time to expand just a little more money, volunteer time and love and have a place that the people of Thurman can be proud of, a tribute to their past. Location-wise, it should indeed be a perfect space for the Thurman Town Court and the John Thurman Historical Society.

Remembering the bumpy past

Many people have asked me how the town acquired the name of “Athol.” History tells us that in the early days, Scotch families settled along the Hudson River who migrated from Blair-Atholl, in Northern Scotland and the proprietor of that far away district was the “Duke of Athol.” It is also possible that the noble Hudson River at their new home also reminded them of their river “Garry” back in Scotland, but Henry Hudson retained the name of his river which passed through the Adirondacks.

One of the original settlers was James Cameron, who settled in 1773 along the river road on what was later the Gillingham farm. Many times I have heard the story that the local mountain top was named “Jimmey’s Peak” because he was obsessed with camping out on the top of that cold mountain keeping watch for the British army advancing. Actually the British were busy giving the poor people of Boston a hard time. Heaven only knows if James’ story has any basic in fact or if it was just a tale the locals made up back then while they were drinking their home brew.

To be sure, we must not leave John Thurman out of this brief history, the chief namesake of it all who was the proprietor of vast tracts of land in this area. Although he is never credited with living in Thurman, he left the area his honorable name. He is buried in Johnsburgh but he met his untimely end in his (at that time) home in Bolton when in 1809 he was gored to death by a nasty tempered bull.

Those who came before

“The Harris House,” said to be built in 1890, is actually the old David I. Combs homestead and many old timers think it should be called “The Combs House.” In the year 1903 , my late friend, Hollis Combs, long dead and gone, was born in that house. He was the son of David I. Combs and the grandson of Henry Combs, a Civil War veteran. Seven or eight of David’s children were born in “The Harris House.”

Charles Harris bought the house from David Combs in 1905 or 1906. Warrensburg couple, Verna Harris Lane and her husband, George Lane, both of whom I knew well, ended up owning it after many tenants had come and gone in the house. In 1978 the Town of Thurman bought the house from the Lanes.

The house has changed little over the years with its gingerbread cornice, slate roof and big, wide porch along the front, which currently needs repair. A handicapped ramp must be built, a new heater and hot water heater installed and the house needs a dose of loving care and attention. It seems that this should not be a big expense to the town as most of the work that needs to be done, it would seem, could be done by volunteer workers and I have no doubt that many good people in Thurman would be more than happy to help this cause, which would be for the benefit of everyone. Thurman’s newly elected and appointed Town Board will be meeting soon to discuss the situation and they have a big responsibility to the future of the town.

In Warrensburg we have the Merrill Magee House, owned by Dr. Donna Flanagan, the Cornerstone Victorian, owned by Doug and Louise Goettsche and the old Dr. Howard House, Seasons Bed and Breakfast, owned by Eileen Frasier. These three pristine properties could be dead and gone if they had not been fortunate enough to be purchased by people who lavished love and care on them. My hope and prayers go to the Harris House in the hope that it will be that fortunate also.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal-Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.