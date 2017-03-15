History repeats itself | Turning back the pages

WINTER IS STILL HERE

I have yet to see a robin on my lawn and the weather man keeps predicting more snow. There is a big goose and four ducks swimming in the Schroon River behind my house, and possibly that is a good sign. However, I have been too timid to venture out of my warm, safe abode to claim my old seat in front of the micro-film machine at the Richards Library to view just what was going on in Warrensburg a hundred years ago. I must look through my own dusty history collection to see what might be of interest.

My friend, Ernest Brown Sr., of Warrensburg, says that he likes to read about happenings of 50 years ago, the “good old days” for many of us. Back then, Ernie used to play piano with Bob Lloyd and Mitch Abood’s country and western bands and Ernie’s talent was the greatest!

The best I can do in my own archives is 1963, which would be 54 years ago, but let us give it a try. Reading it, I hope you get to see someone you know.

54 years ago — March, 1963

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

Robert Lloyd, otherwise known as The Country Gentleman, who six years ago barbered in Mitch Abood’s shop at the Five Corners, is back again with the inimitable Mitch. Last summer (1962) Bob operated The Country Gentleman Barber Shop on Main Street, Warrensburg, next to Connie’s.

“Now we will have two chairs operating,” Mitch said. In addition we have the beauty shop conducted by Mrs. Edna Somerville.

Mitch has been barbering for more than half a century. Bob started seven years ago. Both are musicians as well as barbers. The shop, which has been completely redecorated, will be known as “The Country Gentleman.”

(Update: The shop was across the street from the Merrill Magee House, in the west corner of the stone building. The picture in the newspaper showed Mitch Abood cutting Attorney John Hall Senior’s hair. All three of these legendary gentlemen are now deceased.)

NO GLOBAL WARMING YET

Dick Richards took a photograph on March 31, 1963 that showed an ice jam piled up at the Glen Bridge, on the Hudson River, which gradually filtered south toward Albany and the sea. Warm weather spurred a rapid thaw of the 90 inches of snow which fell here during this winter of 1962-1963. A prolonged season of comparatively warm weather abruptly ended and the recent frigid weather produced moving blocks of ice which are an amazing sight to see.

LOCAL MAN PROMOTED

Roger E. Langworthy, 22, a recent graduate of the Glens Falls Insurance Company’s multiple line training program, has been promoted to Assistant Underwriter and assigned to the Columbus, Ohio branch office.

Mr. Langworthy, a graduate of the Warrensburg Central High School, majored in Business Management at Mohawk Valley Technical Institute, Utica, New York. He received his A.A.S. Degree in June, 1960 and joined the Glens Falls Insurance Company shortly thereafter as an assistant underwriter.

Roger and his wife, Dorothy Langworthy will reside in Columbus, Ohio.

(Update: My good next door neighbor, Roger Langworthy, 76, of Milton Avenue, died Feb. 20, 2017 at the Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness. He and his family relocated back to Warrensburg, his home town, in 1972. Over the years he and his wife, Dottie, his devoted wife of 55 years, have been the best of neighbors and now the town has lost one of its best citizens. He was a kind friend and a gentleman to his core and he will be greatly missed.)

THURMAN NEWS

The Rev. Angelo J. Mongiore is the minister at the Christ Community Church of Athol. Clara Bea Cameron and Jacklyn Reynolds are Sunday school teachers.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Harris, Thurman Road, celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary, Saturday, Jan. 26, 1963 at a special dinner in Glens Falls. They were married Jan. 26, 1929 in Warrensburg at the First Methodist Church by the Rev. Allen F. Bain.

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Brainard, Warrensburg, have named their new daughter Jane Marie Brainard. She was born Feb. 2, 1963 and is the second great-grandchild of Mr. and Mrs. John Haskell, Athol.

A daughter was born Feb. 27, 1963 to Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Wood of Thurman. A son was born March 3, 1963 to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kenyon of Athol.

Janice Gallup, the little daughter of Frank Gallup, of Thurman, celebrated her 4th birthday on Wednesday, March 13, 1963 at a luncheon party given by her mother, Mrs. Betty Gallup.

MAN SUFFERS BAD FALL

Mike Eddy, of Thurman, gave everybody a bad scare Sunday night, March 17, 1963, when he fell and cut his head while playing games at the Town Hall after a beef stew supper. He had four stitches and was to go on a Boy Scout hike the next day. It’s a good thing it rained and the hike was postponed.

ACCIDENT ON MAIN STREET

Vernon Squires, 60, of 23 Burdick Avenue, Warrensburg, is recovering from an accident on Main Street, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 1963, when he was hit by an automobile. He was treated in Glens Falls Hospital for head and left shoulder injuries and lacerations. He is a Town of Warrensburg Highway Department employee.

Thought for the day: “When I hear people talking about “the good old days,” I often think they don’t know what they’re saying. There were too many inconveniences.” Stewart Farrar, Warrensburg’s legendary historian.

