Endless accomplishments | Turning Back the Pages

REMEMBERING WHEN

In the March 11 edition, I mentioned three historical buildings in this column that today grace the streets of Warrensburg which have escaped the executioner’s axe. These three pristine Main Street properties that have survived are in no way the only ones that remain with us thanks to dedicated history-minded property owners who have devoted themselves to their survival.

GRATEFUL FOR WHAT WE STILL HAVE

One of the finest Greek Revival houses and carriage barn in this area is the Emerson house, at the corner of 3826 Main Street and Emerson Avenue. It proudly stands as a tribute to James Emerson, a fabulous man who is largely responsible for the outstanding place that the town is today.

The house was originally owned by Samuel Richards and was later bought by Albert Cilley Emerson in 1855 soon after his marriage. Albert was born in 1837 and came here when he was eight years old from New Hampshire. He was the son of James and Polly Wells Emerson. The family owned a small grocery store, which was located on the corner lawn, just north of today’s Bill’s Diner. The local people are said to have referred to the store as “Up Hampshire Way.” The old store building still exists on Thomson Street.

DESTINED FOR GREAT THINGS

Albert started out as a young store clerk and later went on to great success in the lumber business with his partner, Joseph Woodward. He married Abigail Woodward in 1855 and soon after bought the fine Greek Revival house just south of today’s Top’s market plaza. It was not long before Albert prospered still further and the couple had two sons, Louis W. and James A. Emerson.

James, the younger son, was born April 25, 1865, near the close of the Civil War. He was educated in the Warrensburgh Academy and the Boy’s Academy in Albany and his first employment was as telegraph operator for the D&H Railroad. In later years he took up permanent life long residence on Main Street in the family home.

GALA PARTY

James Alfred Emerson married Margaret Jane McGregor, a Warrensburg school teacher at the Union Free School. She came from Coopersville and she was 12 years younger than her husband.

Their wedding, near the close of the nineteenth century, on June 7, 1899, was thought by many to be one of the biggest events and celebration that the town had ever seen. The marriage took place across the street at the Presbyterian Church with some of the bride’s students in the wedding party and the gala wedding reception took place on the south lawn of the bride’s new home. Dignitaries from all over the state attended the affair as by this time James was a prestigious man. The groom, with his classy handlebar mustache and his lovely new bride were said to have been a handsome couple.

ENDLESS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

James and Louis Emerson went on to accomplish great things and they eventually owned almost the entire town. After the death of their father, James became associated with his brother in the various enterprises owned by their father’s estate. They were responsible for creating hundreds of jobs in such industries as lumber, paper and the manufacture of cloth and clothing and were involved in electric power generation, municipal water and even tourism. They are said to have come by their accomplishments and their money honestly and they were well respected by their fellow townspeople.

Originally James was cashier at the Emerson and Company Bank, later known as the Emerson National Bank and he was also a partner in the Warrensburgh Woolen Mill, on Milton Avenue, located on property where I live today.

In later years he raised $20,000 in state money to build the state fish hatchery, in Warrensburg. The brothers branched out and owned, for many years, the Leland House, a resort in Schroon Lake.

James was elected to the New York State Senate in 1906 and he pushed for a “trunk highway” from New York City to Rouses Point, just south of Montreal (now Route 9) and worked to have the state pay $1,200,000 in state money to build it in 1911. Both brothers became State Senators and Louis went on to become a U.S. Congressman. Several thick volumes could be written about their exploits and accomplishments.

THE NEXT GENERATION

Albert Louis Emerson, son of James and Margaret Emerson, was born in Warrensburg on October 17, 1902. Albert’s mother died in 1920 and his father died in 1922. Albert had big shoes to fill and it all must have been daunting for a little boy. The house on Main Street was his boyhood home.

In later years it was owned by a lawyer from Chestertown who remodeled it into an apartment house. I remember visiting my friend, Olive Lynch, many years ago, who lived in an apartment on the second floor. Olive told me that her living room was once Albert’s bedroom. The view from that room, looking south at the sweeping green lawn that today is owned by Eileen Frasier at Seasons Bed and Breakfast, is an awesome sight. I used to think of young Albert sitting there looking at that green vista and thinking of all he was destined to accomplish in life.

He was a quiet, kind man and I first learned who he was after I was married in 1959. I have a fond memory of one day heading toward Bakers Pharmacy, next to the current Jack Toney’s store, as Mr. Emerson was heading in the same direction. He stopped, doffed his hat, smiled at me and opened the door for me to pass. I remember it well.

Walking into the Warrensburg Town Hall, the building that he gave as a gift to the citizens of his home town, a person sees his excellent portrait looking down at the audience from the wall above.

THE HOUSE AND BIG CARRIAGE BARN LIVES ON

Destiny must have drawn Faithanne Buck to Warrensburg where she saw a magnificent house with a “For Sale” sign on the front. Before long she bought it, loved it and with the help of her father, Herb Tietjen, it became completely and tastefully restored. Gone were the awkward apartments and the house slowly resumed back to its original dignity and beauty. I remember how impressed I was that day when Faith cordially invited the public in to see all she had accomplished.

According to historian Steve Parisi, father and daughter labored long and hard to expose hardwood floors and concealed fireplaces. Woodwork and fixtures were restored. It was a job well done.

This magnificent mansion has been Faithanne’s home since she opened her Bed and Breakfast business in June, 2001. I used to love seeing her out walking her two beautiful dogs on Emerson Avenue. She has told me that someday she would like to write a book about the Emerson family and I truly hope that this indeed comes to pass.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.