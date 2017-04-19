Remembering the old Warrensburgh Academy | Turning back the pages

REMEMBERING THE OLD WARRENSBURGH ACADEMY

The late Stewart Farrar, Warrensburg’s eminent historian, gave an interview in 1963 to Warrensburg News reporter Jeanette Prosser on the 150th anniversary of the town. Stewart was born in 1892 and remembered a goodly account of the town’s history first hand.

I was well acquainted with Stewart and I knew from experience what a talented and knowledgeable story teller he was.

Stewart was born on Alden Avenue which was named for his grandfather, stonemason Albert Alden whose house still stands today. It was once owned by Warrensburg – Lake George News owner, the late Bob Hall.

Stewart said: “I attended the old Warrensburgh Academy, formerly a private school. My first teacher was Margaret McGregor, a wonderful person. James Emerson, father of Albert, was a member of the school board. He married Miss McGregor.

“After I was in school for a year the building was torn down to be replaced by the stone edifice, which until last year (1962) was the site of the “new” post office building. We attended classes in various large buildings until the new building was built in 1898, which served for nearly fifty years,” he said. “Students graduated from seventh grade and went on to the high school, so you actually had eleven grades instead of twelve.”

SECOND HAND OBSERVATION

Unlike Stewart Farrar, who had vivid memories of these historical places, my only knowledge is in my imagination and what I read in books, much of which is due to the writings of Museum Director Steve Parisi and his wife, Town Historian Sandi Parisi. I know that the Warrensburgh Academy was built in 1854 by stone mason Peter Buell at a cost of $4,500. Buell went on to build the county home in 1860. The academy was a wonderful old building which sat on land directly behind today’s Stewart Ice Cream store, where the brick building, formerly the old post office building, sits today on the north corner of Elm and Stewart Farrar Avenue. The academy’s first principal was the Rev. Robert Clapp of Chestertown.

Students had to pay for the privilege of receiving an education there until 1888, when through the encouragement of Albert Emerson, free education was provided. There were one-room schools around, which were attended by students whose families could not afford the academy tuition. My husband’s father, Edward Hadden (1873-1951), attended a district school on the south end of River Street which is today a private home.

Stewart said: “Back in those days school children walked to school, some hiking for three to five miles to school. I recall that King Gillingham walked eight miles each way. If you had money enough you had a bike, but most folks didn’t.”

These indeed must be “the good old days,” that everyone talks about with such nostalgia. I am happy in the 21st century.

DOUBLE TOMBSTONE TELLS IT ALL

In Fort Edward is an ancient cemetery where a double tombstone stands which carries an anguished inscription. It reads: “Sacred memento — Mary Ann and Maria Gandal. The former died June 16, 1828 in her bed at night without a moments warning: aged 23 years. The latter died September 24, 1828 in a fit of fever and ague without an hour’s warning: aged 21 years.” (Update: My favorite epitaph reads, “May his shadow never grow less and may he live to eat the hen that scratches over his grave.”)

WINTER 1963: TOWN CELEBRATES 150TH ANNIVERSARY

QUINTAL WINS THE BIG PRIZE

In February 1963, Jerry Quintal won the “Billy Budd Bowling Tournament” which was held at Pine Lanes Alley by rolling a 519 triple. Quintal, a 16 year old boy, won a New Brunswick Black Beauty bowling ball and a year’s free pass to the Rialto Theatre. Jerry was on WWSC radio station for 15 minutes right after the finals.

BALLOS HOTEL BURNS

In one of the worst fires in this area in a long time, the Ballos Hotel and Restaurant at Lake George was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, Jan. 6, 1963. The 23 room hotel had been closed for the winter. Two hundred firemen and seven fire companies fought the blaze.

FIRE DESTROYS BARN

Fire destroyed a large two-story wooden barn at 66 River Street, Warrensburg, at 1 a.m., March 6, 1963. The old building burned for an hour before firemen were able to put out the blaze. Children’s tracks were discovered in and about the barn by Fire Chief C. Walton Stone, Chief of Police Arthur McNeil and Deputy Sheriff Lawrence Brand of the Sheriff’s Department. The origin of the fire was suspicious as the barn was not wired for electricity. It was owned by Joseph Keenan of Bolton Landing and located on the former Wallace Baker property. Firemen were forced to wade through waist-deep snow and the structure burned to the ground.

POPULAR TAVERN KEEPERS LEAVE TOWN

Andy and Bill, proprietors of the popular bar and restaurant in North Warrensburg, “after many happy years” announce they will pack up and leave to open a liquor store in Johnstown. (Update: Andrew Becker and William Biers were my good next door neighbors for four years. They opened their popular tavern in 1948 after they purchased the Mountain View Rest from Alois Graf who had started the business in 1939. After they were gone, Harry Demarest bought the place and named it Harry’s Cordial Inn. He kept it until 1977. The last owner I can remember was Anthony Sapienza who owned the bar and cottages known as North Country Lodge. It has been closed for several years.)

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal / Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.