Tavern keepers leave town | Turning back the pages

54 years ago – Spring 1963

POPULAR TAVERN KEEPERS LEAVE TOWN

Andy and Bill, proprietors of the popular bar and restaurant in North Warrensburg, “after many happy years” announce they will pack up and leave town to open a liquor store in Johnstown.

(Update: Andrew Becker and William Biers were my good next door neighbors on North Main Street from 1959 to 1963. They opened their establishment, which they named Andy and Bill’s Mountain View Rest, in the fall of 1948 after they purchased it from Alois Graf, who had started the business in 1939. From 1952 on it was just known as “Andy and Bill’s.”

After they were gone, Harry Dermarest bought the place and re-named it Harry’s Chordial Inn. He ran it successfully until 1977 when he retired.

The last owner I can remember was Anthony Sapienza, who owned the bar and cottages known as North Country Lodge. It was closed for several years and I do not know who owns it now.)

“AUNT KATE” CELEBRATES 90 YEARS

Mrs. Katherine Kettenbach, for more than half a century one of Chestertown’s best known residents, celebrated her 90th birthday on Feb. 19, 1963 at the home of her daughter Rita and son-in-law Harry Reoux at 181 Main Street, on the corner of Hackensack Avenue, Warrensburg. The house was originally the home of Harry’s grandparents, William and Louise Pelkey Reoux.

(Update: Katherine Faye Little was born Feb. 19, 1873 in Chestertown, the daughter of the late Sarah Kenwell and Richardson Little. She attended District 2, the Village School of Chestertown and in 1898 served as principal there. She retired in 1909.

On June 10, 1896, Katherine married William Henry Kettenbach. For several years he operated Kettenbach Brothers Department Store, just off the Main Street in Chestertown. He sold dry goods, fancy goods, clothing, crockery and wall paper, as well as meat, fruit and vegetables. The couple only had one child. Their daughter Rita was born March 8, 1899. William died in 1951.

On Oct. 6, 1926 Rita married Harry Albert Reoux, 25, a prominent attorney, State Assemblyman and Counsel to the Assembly, from Warrensburg. They had no children. Harry died in 1968.

I have a “Happy Birthday” personal letter sent to “Aunt Kate,” on Feb. 16, 1973, personally signed by President Richard Nixon. Rita died in 1974, the next year.

Katherine Kettenbach spent her last days at Cunningham Retreat, today a boarding house and former convalescent home on the corner of 85 Library Avenue and Milton Avenue. Bearers at her funeral were Clifford Decker, Kenneth Morey and Maurice Richards. When I stand in my door yard I can almost see the window of the room she died in on Feb. 14, 1981. She was five days short of her 108th birthday. I have always been sorry that I never had the opportunity to meet her.)

WORDS FROM THE GRAVE

Katherine Kettenbach liked to reminisce about life in Chestertown as it was after 1873, when she was born.

She said: “I remember Chestertown as a little girl, living in the superintendent’s house on the curve of the state road, just before you come to the Faxon Tannery. I remember the enormous loads of bark creaking past the house. On some days there were as many as 100 loads a day. I can see “Nell” Norton and his wagons, with two horses straining, starting for Riverside with the loads of shiny sole leather. I remember the skating parties on Faxon Pond.”

She went on to say: “I remember the Suffragette Meeting we held in 1916 at the Chester House (on the corner of Thieriot Avenue and Main Street). The luncheon that day was a truly splendid affair. We had a speaker from one of the New York City papers. I remember how hard we worked to get the vote.

I remember a house owned by Tom Nevins that was reputed to be haunted. I was sure when I was a little girl that I could see the ghost at one of the upstairs windows.

Yes, I remember Chestertown. It was a good place to live with plenty of hard work and simple pleasures.”

LOCAL NEWS, NEAR AND FAR

The Town Superintendent of Highways reports that we had 110 inches of snow here this past winter.

Miss Jackie Higgins, 19, who suffered a lacerated nose and head injuries from an auto accident on Sunday, March 31, 1963, has been discharged from the hospital.

The infant son of Mrs. And Mrs. George Smith, of Stony Creek, died early Sunday morning, May 5, 1963, in Glens Falls Hospital. Besides his parents he is survived by 13 brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Jean Hadden returned April 22, 1963 from a four day visit to New York City.

William H. Wallace, 76, died Sunday evening, April 28, 1963 at his home, 14 Summit Street, Warrensburg, after a long illness.

McKinney Grocery, 111 River Street, Warrensburg, announces that effective immediately business will be conducted on a cash basic only.

Engle’s Department Store, 60 Main Street, has a sale on fancy men’s dress shirts for $1.39. A dozen eggs at the Grand Union market is 39 cents.

Easter dinner will be served at Harry’s Chordial Inn, North Warrensburg, baked ham with all the fixings for $2.25, children, $1.25.

At Alfred’s Cocktail Lounge, Lake George, the most beautiful dining room in the Adirondacks, Svend Munck will be host at the bar.

