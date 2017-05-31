The ghost in the window | Turning back the pages

THE GHOST IN THE WINDOW

Have you ever walked by a beautiful old mansion and fleetingly wished that you knew who built that fine home and who the people were that lived out their lives there?

The Miles Thomas house at 3847 Main Street, Warrensburg, gave that impression to many history minded townspeople who truly love their town — who have fought a fierce battle to save it from the wrecking ball over the last forty years or so.

Thinking of a drive-thru business selling hamburgers there, or such, made many history minded citizens have nightmares.

The house is commonly known as the “Senior Citizens’ House,” although the senior citizens left there long ago. It was bought by the town in 1978 by Supervisor Charles Hastings for that purpose. I well remember how happy and proud Charlie was at the time to buy such a treasure for a good price. Today the house is still not entirely safe, but it is still standing.

WHO WAS MILES THOMAS?

Miles Thomas, born in 1825 in Bolton, was the son of Simon and Betsey Baker Thomas. In his younger days he was a schoolteacher but as a young man he decided to move to Warrensburg, which at that time was an up and coming town. In 1854 he became a successful merchant.

His wife was Sarah Brown, born in Bolton, April 12, 1829, the daughter of Caleb Brown, who was born in Warrensburg. Sarah’s brother, Truman Brown appears occasionally in local history books. Miles and Sarah were married July 15, 1859.

In his day, Miles Thomas was one of the strongest men in the Republican Party in Warren County. He served three terms in the early 1880s as county treasurer. His father was said to have also been a “dyed in the wool” Republican.

Miles and Sarah had two sons, Albert and Charles Thomas, as well as an adopted daughter, Addie Thomas. To my surprise I found that I was distantly related to Addie.

In 1873 Miles did so well in his growing business that he decided to build a fine home for his family. It was my good fortune to become the owner of the little notebook that he carried in his back pocket at that time where he made a precise record of every board and nail he bought, plus the names of every carpenter that he hired to build his fine home. He did a great job and four generations of his family went on to live there. Miles died Aug. 14, 1886. His granddaughter’s husband, banker Louis Reoux, who later resided there, died of a stroke on the front porch smoking a cigarette. His wife, Adelia, did not allow smoking in her grandfather’s house.

DRAMA IN THE BIG HOUSE

Many volumes could easily be written about this house, of illness and life and death struggles, but I am confined here to just a story or two,

I often think of the heartbreaking story of Sarah Brown Thomas, who died in the house after praying nightly in her later years to God to take her to her heavenly home. She had gone on living in the house with her grandson, Albert H. Thomas and his family, since 1886 at the death of Miles Thomas — leaving her a widow.

At the time of her death, the local newspaper reported that on Tuesday at 1:30 in the afternoon, the “grim reaper” had invaded her home and “from its pain-racked tenement of clay, Death had released her soul and she was well prepared and longing for the eternal rest which the Master she had faithfully served had promised His servants.”

They went on to say: “The grim visitor, so universally dreaded, was welcomed by the weary sufferer.”

GREAT PATIENCE AND FORTITUDE

Mrs. Thomas took ill in February 1911 and as time progressed, she had constantly been growing worse. She was confined to her bed almost from the beginning. This pain often lessens in patients with the passage of time but in her case the pain grew worse in her last weeks.

Originally her problem was pleurisy, which is an inflammation of membranes in the chest by micro-organisms. It induced sharp pain on one side of her chest which was aggravated by breathing, which she bore with great patience and fortitude. Other complications developed later on and her soul finally, quietly left her body. She was 82 years old. The well attended funeral was held from the Miles Thomas house and on June 9, 1911 she was taken to the Warrensburg Cemetery to begin her eternal rest.

ONE GENERATION COMES, ANOTHER ONE PASSES

Albert H. Thomas, son of Miles Thomas, was born in Warrensburg on Oct. 15, 1851 and all of his life he was a resident of this village. He and his wife, Mary Fuller Thomas were the grand parents of New York Assemblyman Harry A. Reoux, the son of Louis Reoux and their daughter, Adelia Thomas Reoux.

Mary Fuller Thomas was born in Warrensburg on Aug. 4, 1850, the daughter of John Fuller. She was the leading soprano at the Warrensburg Presbyterian Church. She also suffered a severe illness for several years duration in the Miles Thomas house and died there June 18, 1904. She lies also in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

FAMILY GONE, HOUSE GHOSTLY QUIET

Albert H. Thomas, son of Miles Thomas, lived his entire life in his father’s house. Since early manhood he had been a prominent figure in local business, fraternal and social circles in Warrensburg. At his end he had been in poor health for several years and health problems compelled him to abate his activities. His condition did not become alarming until about a week before his death when he suffered a stroke of paralysis from which he failed to recover.

Albert H. Thomas died May 8, 1917, just one hundred years ago. May he rest in peace. The house alone is left to honor the Thomas name.

