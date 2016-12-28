Another year coming, another time | Turning back the pages

Jan. 1, 1697 — the Population of Albany, New York was 714 people.

Jan. 1, 1735 — Patriot Paul Revere was born in Boston, Mass. (Note: I think of this fine gentleman every time I wash the bottom of my favorite cooking pot.)

Jan. 1, 1925 — According to Town Clerk Charles E. Wheeler, records showed that in 1924 forty persons died and thirty babies were born in Warrensburg, New York.

Jan. 1, 1933 — Warrensburg News editor John L. Tubbs officially retired. (Note: In 1882, John Tubbs left the Lake George Mirror and joined the staff of the newspaper where he became a legend.)

Jan. 1, 1948 — Proprietor Berry W. Woodward, 71, proprietor of the Woodward Funeral Home in Warrensburg, was found dead of a heart attack. (Note: Not to be missed is Thom Randall’s excellent article in the current issue of Denton’s “North Country Living” magazine on Berry Woodward and the history of the Woodward Funeral Home.)

Jan. 5, 1781 — Legendary turncoat General Benedict Arnold led about 1,600 British and Loyalist troops in a destructive raid on Richmond, Virginia.

Jan. 5, 1904 — The record low temperature at that time was 24 degrees below zero. The record high on Jan. 5, 1950 was 64 degrees above zero. (Note: It was 21 degrees below zero on Jan. 15, 2009.)

Jan. 6, 1759 — Widow Martha “Patsy” Dandridge Custis, 26, was married to Colonel George Washington, 27, in New Kent County, Virginia. She wore a yellow brocade silk gown trimmed with pink lukestring, the skirt open down the front over a white and silver petticoat. (Note: George and Martha Washington were married for 40 years before he died in 1799 after making a considerable amount of American history. She died in 1802.)

Jan. 8, 1966 — There was a snowy parade in Warrensburg in which former Chestertown Supervisor Spencer LaFlure appeared on horseback with the Warren County Mounted Patrol. (Note: I remember well how dashing Spencer looked that memorable day.)

Jan. 10, 1738 — American Revolutionary hero Ethan Allen was born in Litchfield, Conn. (Note: Leader of the Green Mountain Boys at the capture of Fort Ticonderoga, he got out of jail in 1778. He died in 1789. I was born and raised in the “Ira” section of Vermont, named for Ethan’s brother, political leader Ira Allen.)

Jan. 10, 1776 — Thomas Paine published his influential oration “Common Sense” which shifted Americans toward independence. (Note – If I were to say that Thomas Paine was the Donald Trump of his day, as he also knew well how to inflame lusty political views in the local taverns, I would probably get into political hot water so I will make it a point to not say it. Just think of all the trouble Paine could have got into if he had only had a computer.)

Jan. 11, 2008 — Merv Hadden’s home and garage at 281 (later 4060) Main Street, Warrensburg (1940 - 2008) was torn down after an earlier fire.

Jan. 13, 2008 — Johnny Podres, 75, died at Glens Falls Hospital. Born in Witherbee, he lived in Queensbury and joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955. (Note: He is buried in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moriah.)

Jan. 13, 2015 — It was 19 degrees below zero here. (Note: It was 30 degrees below zero, on Jan. 14, 1954, in Warrensburg.)

Jan. 14, 2007 — Darlene Conley (“Sally Spectra”), 72, star of The Bold and the Beautiful TV soap opera, died of stomach cancer in Los Angeles.

Jan. 15, 2007 — A severe ice storm hit the Adirondack North Country after an unusual warm spell.

Jan. 16, 1942 — Carole Lombard, wife of actor Clark Gable, stepped onto a flight to Indianapolis, Indiana and died in a plane crash. (Note: It will ruin my day if anyone says, “Who was Clark Gable?”)

Jan. 17, 1706 — Benjamin Franklin was born, the son of Josiah and Abiah Franklin. He was the 15th of 17 children.

Jan. 18, 1982 — At 7:17 p.m., in Warrensburg, there was an earthquake.

Jan. 19, 2001 — This was Bill Clinton’s last full day in the oval office as commander in chief.

Jan. 21, 1918 — The price of a shave in a Warrensburgh barber shop officially rose from ten to fifteen cents.

Jan. 22, 1901 — Queen Victoria, 82, queen of Great Britain and Ireland and empress of India, died. It was the end of an era.

Jan. 22, 1932 — The Paramount movie theatre opened on the corner of Ridge and Maple streets, Glens Falls. It was demolished in 1979.

Jan. 24, 1902 — The Glens Falls Village Board officially declared the population of Glens Falls to be 13, 355 people.

Jan. 24, 1918 — The ice in the Schroon River, near the county home, was 32 inches thick.

Jan. 25, 2005 — It was 25 degrees below zero in Glens Falls and 18 degrees below zero in Warrensburg. (Note: On Jan. 26, 1950 it was 72 degrees above zero in New York City.)

Jan. 29, 1835 — Dr. Zephaniah Tubbs, early Warrensburg medical pioneer, died. (Note – Dr. Tubbs is buried in the Warrensburg Cemetery where his gravestone has grown into a tree over time.

Jan. 29, 1820 — Britain’s King George III, technically America’s first and last king, died at Windsor Castle.

Jan. 29, 1947 — Newspaper columnist and Supervisor Bob Henke, 69, was born. (Note: Happy birthday Bob!)

Jan. 29, 1971 — A fire in Warrensburg did extensive damage to the Colonial Arms swimming pool, bar and bowling alley.

Jan. 30, 1787 — James Caldwell, founder of present day Lake George, received a land grant for 1,595 acres.

