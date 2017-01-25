Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls will host a performance of Disney classic “The Lion King” by SMSA students on Jan. 28. Called “The Lion King Jr.,” the show is an 80 minute condensed version of the original Broadway show. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/woodtheater.

MILES and the Plattsburgh Home Team will perform at Plattsburgh’s historic Monopole Bar on Jan. 28. Miles is a hip hop artist from Albany. There is no cover charge for this event — the first set begins at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh.

The 190 Grille in Glens Falls will host a comedy show on Jan. 27 featuring comics Rich Williams, Doreen Watson and Katherine Gauthier. Headliner Rich Williams is an Emmy nominated comic. The show will start at 9 p.m. Attendance requires a $10 minimum food and/or drink purchase. For more information, visit the190grille.com.

Plattsburgh’s new nightclub, Retro Live, will open with a bang on Jan. 28. The venue’s opening night will feature live music from Double Shot with Brigid and Johnny, Midnight-Moonshine and DVDJ Paul G. Doors open at 8 p.m. The club is open until 2 a.m. at 14 Margaret Street — the same location as Five 1 Eight. For more information, call 666-6020.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George will open their new exhibit featuring the works of Sarah Sweeney on Jan. 28. Sweeney’s style plays with memory and information — using cameras, phones, stereoscopic images and home videos to create truly unique works of art. A free opening reception is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 4-6 p.m. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. and Saturday from 12-4 p.m. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

The second annual free South Side Sled & Skate is slated for Jan. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at South Platt Street Park in Plattsburgh. Organizers say that attendees will enjoy music, food and for the first 100 people in attendance, a free Discover Plattsburgh glow bracelet. For more information, contact Sandra Geddes at geodes@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or 536-7458.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will return for its eighteenth year to Lake Placid on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. This year’s selection of ten films showcases over two hours of powerful stories that reflect a wide range of mountain experiences and portraits from mountain sports, culture and mountain environment to adventure. Tickets are $20 in advance or $23 at the door. For more information, call 523-3764 or visit lakeplacidarts.com.

The Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh will host a valentine’s day themed painting workshop on Jan. 29. For $25 per person, you will receive two complimentary wine glasses, a free beverage, and an instructor will guide you through the process of painting a themed wine glass. Space is limited. For more information, call 564-0064.

The Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the Ticonderoga Natural Food Co-op on Jan. 27. Brad Peria, Ken McAlpine and Jim Hock will perform. Tickets are $12. For more information, call 558-1414.

The Willsboro Drama Club will perform an evening of one act plays at Willsboro CSD featuring “The Actor’s Nightmare,” “Boy Meets Girl” and “The Sandbox.” Performances are slated for Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 each.

Last chance

The Fine Arts Gallery at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts opened an exhibit featuring the unique work of artists Anastasia Osolin and Carl Rubino on Jan. 6. Osolin and Rubino are visual artists who work in a variety of mediums — primarily photography, and what has been described as “assemblages,” an agglomeration of items that form a sort of sculpture. This exhibit will be on display until Sunday, Feb. 5. Until then, you can visit the Lake Placid Center Wednesday through Saturday, from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit lakeplacidarts.org.

× Expand Photo via Facebook. © DIANA DELUCIA PHOTOGRAPHY Possumhaw

Possumhaw says farewell

Vermont based band Possumhaw dropped a bombshell on fans late last year.

After recording and performing around the North Country for the last twelve years, the band’s lead singer Colby Crehan — along with husband and bandmate Ryan Crehan — would be moving to Wyoming, and the acoustic quintet would be no more.

Fans took to social media to express their dismay and wish the couple well.

“Vermont’s loss, Wyoming’s gain,” said Williston, Vt. resident Peter Engisch. “All the best to you and family.”

Vicky Loven wrote: “You are breaking my heart! Blessings on your move, Colby and Ryan.”

The band is now performing at old stomping grounds, with stops in both Vermont and New York as part of their farewell tour.

For the uninitiated, Colby took a moment to describe the band’s sound:

“It’s mostly original — we play acoustic, bluegrass instruments but it’s not traditional bluegrass by any means,” she said. “It has folk and blues elements to it, with a sprinkling of jazz. We do get comments after our shows that we’re quite varied.”

On Feb. 10, Possumhaw will stop at the Whallonsburg Grange — a venue they have played at three times before, according to Colby. On Feb. 11, the band will stop at Cafe Livre in Long Lake. The concerts are slated for 7:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Tickets to the Whallonsburg Grange show are $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

Before the Crehans move to Wyoming, Possumhaw has a parting gift for fans: six new songs that have never been recorded, but will appear on the band’s website before the couple make their move.

“We have about six new songs that we haven’t recorded yet, and we’ll be trying to put those out,” said Colby.

“We’re going to miss playing for everyone a whole lot,” she said. “We really appreciate everyone who has come out to see us.”

For more information on the Possumhaw Farewell Tour, visit possumhaw.net.