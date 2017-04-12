Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

The Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh will host a lecture by Jeff Cochran on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. The presentation, “How the Sioux Holy Man Black Elk Taught the Science of Electromagnetism,” will be the next installment of the Science@30 City series. For more information, contact Dr. Joel Parker, associate professor of biology, at 564-5279.

A screening of the Lake George Peoples Pixel Project, which features professional and emerging videographers from around the region, is slated for April 30 at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call 668-2616 or visit lakegeorgearts.org.

On April 20 at 7:30 p.m., the SUNY Plattsburgh Symphonic Band will perform “Folk Dances from Around the World” at Hawkins Hall. The band, directed by Daniel Gordon, will perform songs from Great Britain, Hungary, Mexico, Russia and more. For more information, call 564-2470.

An egg decorating event in celebration of Easter in slated at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake on April 15. Jim Hutt will be on hand to teach a unique Ukrainian style of design. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information, call 352-7715.

The Whallonsburg Grange will host a series of five hip-hop dance classes for children ages 5-11. The first class is slated April 19 at 3:30 p.m. Dance instructor Mollie Dean will lead the class. To register, call 963-7777. Tickets are $5 per class, or $20 for the entire series. Advance registration is required.

× Expand Photo by Tim Schmidt. The Second City will perform at the Strand Center in downtown Plattsburgh on April 21. Pictured are Eve Krueger, Danny Catlow, Alison Gates, Greg Ott, Adam Archer and Lauren Walker.

On April 21, sketch comedy troupe The Second City will appear at the Strand Center Theater. Known for their famous alumni — Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Bill Murray — the comedy group will take the stage in Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, call 563-1604 ext. 105 or visit strandcenter.org.

The Long Lake Public Library will host a free performance by the Lightning Rods on April 21 at 7 p.m.

Local fusion jam band Annie in the Water will return to the Waterhole in Saranac Lake for a free concert at 6 p.m. For more information, visit annieinthewater.com. On April 21, Kevin Sabourn, Arthur Buezo and Dan King will perform at the Waterhole. This local talent showcase is free to attend and begins at 9 p.m. For more information, visit saranaclakewaterhole.com.

The Lake Placid Pub and Brewery will host a live performance by Giovania Bucci on April 19 at 7 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, call 523-3813.

The Crown Point Youth Commission will host an Easter egg hunt for children in grades K-6 on April 15 at 10 a.m. Organizers say that the hunt will take place behind the school on the soccer fields. For more information, find the Crown Point Youth Commission on Facebook.

The Black Watch Memorial Library in Ticonderoga will host a book signing and meet and greet with author Shaundra Lerman on April 22. Lerman will also read from her book, “Peaches Bakes A Pie.” For more information, call 585-7380.

On April 20, Old Songs Inc. will perform “Foward Into Light,” a song and story presentation about the women’s suffrage movement in New York state, at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls at 7 p.m. For more information, visit kaitlynandben.com.

× Expand Photo by Three28 Photography, via Facebook Bella’s Bartok will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on April 22.

On April 22, the Upper Jay Art Center will host local group Bella’s Bartok. The band has billed this show as a dance party. Doors open at 8 p.m. A donation of $15 is requested. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org or call 946-8315.

The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls will host critically acclaimed songwriter Audrey Assad on April 22. Assad’s show is slated for 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit woodtheater.org.

PJ Ferguson will perform at Madden’s Pub in Ticonderoga on April 22 at 9 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, call 585-7575.