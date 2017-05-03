Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

Roger Mitchell will lead a poetry workshop at the Upper Jay Art Center from May 23 through June 8. This six week series will feature two classes per week — Mondays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. The cost to attend is $175 for all 12 classes. For more information, contact Mitchell at mitchelr@indiana.edu or visit upperjayartcenter.org.

The Keene Valley Congregational Church will host folk duo Kim and Reggie Harris on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. The Harrises are known for their blended repertoire of modern and traditional folk and gospel songs. A donation of $10 per person is suggested. For more information, call Peter Slocum at 708-5607 or contact eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com.

On May 6, area folk fanatics will be treated to a special event: a celebration of Pete Seeger’s legendary life as a musician and activist. At 7 p.m., in the Saranac Lake Presbyterian Church Great Hall, local performers will gather to commemorate Seeger’s support of the Clearwater/Hudson River cleanup efforts. Performers set to take the stage are Duane Gould, Lisa and Klaus Meissner, Mike Shepard, Mark Palyswiat, Tom Techman, Mike Shepard, Emily Martz and Peter Bensen, Karen Glass, Skip Outcalt and others. For more information, visit saranaclakepresbyterianchurch.org.

× Expand Photo by BDL Photography, Boney Diego-Lasky Formula 5 will return to Plattsburgh on May 6.

Rock troupe Formula 5 will return to Plattsburgh on May 6. Formula 5, co-headlining with Jiggawaltz, will perform at Retro Live at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/retroliveny.

The Whallonsburg Grange will screen “La La Land” on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. The movie, which follows a struggling actress on her journey toward stardom, was nominated for 14 Oscar awards this year. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for minors. For more information, contact info@cvfilms.org.

Inspector 34 will perform alongside local bands Adrian Aardvark and the Mountain Carol on May 6 at the North Country Food Co-Op in Plattsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, visit facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George will open a new exhibit, “Linear Landscapes,” on May 6. The display will feature the work of Rachel Kohn, who is known for creating three dimensional paintings by layers plaster, foam and aquaresin to create a textured canvas. An opening reception is set for May 6 at 4 p.m. The exhibit will run through June 9. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

Downtown Plattsburgh’s Champlain Wine Company will display an exhibit of works by Sharon Schenkel throughout the month of May. The exhibit, “Beauty Surrounds Us,” seeks to find beauty in everyday people, architecture and nature. For more information, call 564-0064 or visit champlainwinecompany.com.

× Expand Photo provided ADK Shakes

Adirondack Shakespeare Company returns

The Adirondack Shakespeare Company opened its spring season on April 28 at Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake with a new production of “Macbeth.”

The company’s next performances of the iconic Shakespeare play are slated for May 5, 8 p.m., at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek and May 6, 8 p.m., at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs.

Public performances will run through May 6 at Pendragon Theater in Saranac Lake, Tannery Pond Center in North Creek, the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs, and the Recovery Lounge at the Upper Jay Art Center.

For more information, visit adkshakes.org. Tickets available at adkshakes.ticketleap.com.

Release party set for Rick Davies’ Band EP

The Elks Lodge in downtown Plattsburgh will host a launch party for the new Rick Davies’ Band EP on May 6.

Davies, a former SUNY Plattsburgh music professor, died of cancer nearly two years ago. Recording of the newest CD, “Rick Davies Thugtet,” began just three weeks before Davies succumbed to the disease.

“Rick Davies Thugtet” features eight original songs from the musician and incorporates the talents of a number of members of the local arts community, including; photographer Laura Carbone for the album design; trumpeter and SUNY Plattsburgh adjunct music lecturer Herm Matlock for the group’s performance; Skip Smithson, adjunct music lecturer, for sound engineering and Karen Hildebrand, adjunct theater lecturer.

Tickets to the album release party are $10 per person. The CD will be available for purchase for $15 each. For more information, call 324-3232.

Paint and sip for suicide prevention upcoming

The Essex County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a paint and sip fundraiser at Creative Bloc & Sip in Port Henry on May 6 at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will go toward the North Country Out of the Darkness Walk, an event that aims to acknowledge the effect mental illness and suicide has had on the community and offer support to suicide survivors and their families.

Tickets are $40 per person and includes all supplies, two beverages and hors d’oeuvres. For more information, call 572-2666.