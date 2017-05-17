Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided Penelope Clute will open a new exhibit, “A Little Light, A Little Color,” on June 2 at the Strand Center for the Arts.

A new exhibit, “A Little Light, A Little Color,” will debut at the Strand Center in Plattsburgh on June 2. The new photography exhibit by Penelope Clute will be on display from June 2-30. An opening reception is slated for Friday, June 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.

On May 21, at 2 p.m., the North Country Singers and the Queensbury Middle School Select Show Choir will perform at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek. The theme: “Music for the child in all of us.”

Downtown Plattsburgh’s Champlain Wine Company will display an exhibit of works by Sharon Schenkel throughout the month of May. The exhibit, “Beauty Surrounds Us,” seeks to find beauty in everyday people, architecture and nature. For more information, call 564-0064 or visit champlainwinecompany.com.

On May 22, Roger Mitchell will kickstart his second poetry workshop at the Upper Jay Art Center. Turn your memories into poetry with this three week course. For more information, contact mitchelr@indiana.edu.

On May 27, the Upper Jay Art Center will host a unique free concert experience: a lineup of 28 local musicians coming together to honor one woman — the legendary folksinger Joni Mitchell. According to organizers, each performer will be asked to perform their favorite song from Mitchell. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org. To request a spot in the lineup, contact upperjayartcenter@gmail.com.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George opened a new exhibit, “Linear Landscapes,” on May 6. The display features the work of Rachel Kohn, who is known for creating three dimensional paintings by layers plaster, foam and aquaresin to create a textured canvas. The exhibit will run through June 9. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

On Sunday, June 4, Towne Meeting will perform their eighth benefit concert for the North Country Mission of Hope at St. Augustine’s Church in Peru. According to organizers, each year, all of the proceeds from the concert have been donated to the Mission for Hope, who aims to build safe cooking stoves for families in Nicaragua. Because of this series of concerts and the support of the community, 345 families now have safe stoves which replace the dangerous open fires previously used for cooking. For more information, visit townemeeting.com.

The Newman Center in Plattsburgh will continue their “Reel-To-Reel Film Series” on Friday, May 26 with a screening of the 1973 film “Westworld.” The movie follows the story of the ultimate amusement park shaken by an apocalyptic computer glitch. The free showing is set for 7 p.m. For more information, contact serious_61@yahoo.com.

The Ti Arts Downtown Gallery in Ticonderoga will continue to display “Reflections,” an exhibit featuring the work of Mary Behr, through June 10. Behr is a Hague native well-known in the community for her work as a lecturer, organizer and artist.

On May 20, the Whallonsburg Grange will screen “Hidden Figures,” a film following the story of three African-American women who succeeded in aiding the US space program despite facing deeply entrenched racism and sexism at the time. The screening is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for minors. For more information, contact info@cvfilms.org.

The Adirondack Dance Company will perform “The Nightingale’s Song,” on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. in E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium at SUNY Plattsburgh Hawkins Hall. Tickets are $13. For more information, contact Kathy Koester at 335-7385 or info@adirondackdance.com.