Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo provided Natalie Portman plays Jacqueline Kennedy in “Jackie,” to be screened in Lake Placid on March 18.

The critically acclaimed movie “Jackie” will screen at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on March 18. “Jackie,” starring Oscar-nominated actress Natalie Portman, follows the story of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the days following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The screening is slated for 7 p.m., with tickets going for $7 per person. For more information, visit lakeplacidarts.org or call 523-2512.

On March 15, the Zucchini Brothers will perform a free concert at the Indian Lake Theater in collaboration with the Indian Lake Library. The performance, slated for 1 p.m., is part of the library’s “Tall Tales and Short Tunes” program — a series partially funded by a $1,675 Decentralization Grant through the New York Council on the Arts. The program aims to promote family literacy through story and song. For more information, call 648-5444.

The Whallonsburg Grange will screen “Moonlight,” this year’s Academy Award winner for Best Picture, on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. This film was hailed by the Philadelphia Inquirer as “a true American masterpiece.” Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for minors. For more information, contact info@cvfilms.org.

“Echoes from the Himalayas” will be heard at the Keene Valley Congregational Church on March 10. The concert, put on by Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, will feature Techung, a Tibetan folk singer. Techung’s performance will feature Tibetan and Indian classical dance music in celebration of the Losar-Tibetan New Year. Tickets are $15 per person. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 524-7771.

On March 20, the Science@30City series will continue with a lecture by Dr. Herb Carpenter on astronomy and cosmology. Carpenter will speak about the technical side of astrophotography and show a selection of photographs he has taken from his home observatory on Cumberland Head. The presentation, slated for 5:30 p.m. at the Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh, is free for all attendees. For more information, call 564-0064.

× Expand Photo provided Small Glories will perform in Saranac Lake on March 18.

The Small Glories, a folk duo hailing from Canada, will perform at BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake on March 18. Tickets are $18 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. To find out more about the duo and their performance at BluSeed Studios, call 891-3799 or visit bluseedstudios.org.

The Warren County Historical Society will host the first in their free series of programs on women’s history on March 15 at 7 p.m. The first program, slated at the Church of the King in Queensbury, will feature a presentation by Tisha Dolton. Paul Gilchrist will also speak, presenting the story of Minerva Richards King, a prominent woman from Warrensburg. For more information, visit warrencountyhistoricalsociety.org.

“Phases 2009-2016,” an exhibit featuring the mixed-media artwork of Eric Reinemann, will be on view in the Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh through March 31. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on this event, please call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.

The Courthouse Gallery in Lake George will open a solo exhibit featuring the work of Andrea Hersh on March 11. An opening reception is slated for 4-6 p.m. The exhibit will run through April 14. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 668-2616.

Ovidiu Marinescu and Mark Livshits will perform at the Keene Valley Congregational Church on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. A donation of $10 is requested. For more information, call 576-4329.