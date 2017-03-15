Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook The Paisley Vibe will perform in Plattsburgh on March 17.

Local psychedelic blues troupe Paisley Vibe will perform at the historic Monopole Bar in Plattsburgh on March 17-18. The band will co-headline with fusion group Jiggawaltz on March 17, with March 18 billed as a solo show. This concert is ages 21 and up — no cover charge. Both days will see the band taking the stage at 10 p.m. and playing until 2 a.m. On March 24, Americana jam band Freevolt will perform at the Monopole. Doors open at 8 p.m. The next night, Lord Electro will perform at 9 p.m. For more information on these shows, call 563-2222.

Classic rockers Just Us will land at the Wiseguys Bar in Lake Placid on March 18. The band will take the stage at 10 p.m. For more information, visit thejustusband.com.

On March 17, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts will screen the Oscar-nominated documentary “13th.” The movie follows the passage of the U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment following the Civil War through the modern era of mass incarceration, according to organizers. On March 18, “Jackie” will be screened. “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman, follows the life of First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy following her husband’s assassination. Both programs are slated for 7 p.m. Tickets are $7. Fore more information, call 523-2512 or visit lakeplacidarts.org.

On March 23, Saranac Lake High School students will open their newest production, “Fiddler on the Roof,” at 7:30 p.m. Performances are slated through March 25. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. For more information, call 891-4450.

The Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls will host Opera Saratoga’s “Opera-to-Go” program, featuring The Breman Town Musicians and the work of Offenbach, Rossini, Donzetti and Verdi. This show is free and recommended for pre-school through 6th grade students. The program is slated for 11 a.m. on March 25. For more information, visit operasaratoga.org. On March 23, Boston-based duo Copley Street will perform at the Crandall Library. The duo takes the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, call 792-6508.

The Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh will host a release party for Disney’s new “Beauty and the Beast” adaption on March 18. Lilac 94, a local harp duo, will perform songs from the movie’s soundtrack. Organizers encourage attendees to wear princess costumes in celebration of the movie’s release. For more information, visit facebook.com/champlaincentre or call 561-8660.

On March 25-26, the Adirondack Ballet Theater will bring their rendition of Beauty and the Beast to the Charles Wood Theater in Glens Falls. Students ages 4-18 and guest dancers will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 25 and 12:30 p.m. on March 26. Tickets are $12 per person. For more information, visit facebook.com/woodtheater.

× Expand Photo via Facebook Paradox Saints

On March 18, the 190 Grille + Cinema in Glens Falls will host local Indie group Paradox Saints. The band is set to perform at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the190grille.com.

Plattsburgh’s Seton Catholic School students will perform their rendition of “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” on March 24-25. Showtimes are 7 p.m. opening night and 2 p.m. on March 25. Tickets are $18 for VIP seating, $13 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors. For more information, visit thesetonschools.org or call 561-4031.

On March 18, the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh will host a pottery class for beginners. Ages 18 and up. Tickets are $135 for four sessions.

× Expand Photo by Jamie Kraus Leher Dance

Prior to the Lehrer Dance performance at the Strand Center on March 25, the dance troupe will put on a masterclass at the theater on March 24 at 8 p.m. The class will focus on the lehrer dance practice, with an eye on circularity, three dimensionality and momentum. The class is ages 13 and up only, with tickets at $20 per person. For more information, call 563-1604 ext. 106 or visit strandcenter.org.

The Peru VFW will host a concert on March 25 featuring Northern Aggression, Model 97 and Executive Disorder. Executive Order is a trash punk band from Peru; Model 97 is a Plattsburgh-based punk group. The first band will take the stage at 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/constitutioncore.

On March 25 at 1 p.m., the Starting Point Studio in Glens Falls will host a stained glass ornament class. Tickets are $25 per person and include all materials. For more information, call 744-6668.

The Ticonderoga area “Mom Prom” will return on March 25 to benefit Friends Comforting Friend and the Best 4th in the North. The event is slated to last from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, find Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom on Facebook.

Hiroya Tsukamoto, a singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan, will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on March 18 at 8 p.m. A donation of $15 is suggested. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.