Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo by Aigars Lapsa The Nick Moss Band will perform at Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh on April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Adirondack Folk School in Lake Luzerne will host a candlemaking workshop on March 25. Instructors will teach attendees about different waxes, wicks and more. Tuition is $55 per person, with a $25 materials fee. The class is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit adirondackfolkschool.org or call 696-2400.

The Chestertown Library will host a free presentation on “The Cuban Experience” by Steven Engelhart on March 29 at 7 p.m. Engelhart’s presentation is slated to take place at the Chester Memorial Auditorium. For more information, call 494-5384.

The annual “Bands ‘n Beans” event at the Roaring Brook Ranch in Lake George will return for its 26th year on March 26. Tickets are $20 per person, with all proceeds benefiting the Lake George Arts Project. For more information, contact 668-2616.

SUNY Plattsburgh adjunct lecturer Adrian Carr will perform selections from his 2014 album “11” on March 24 in the Krinovitz Recital Hall. The free concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit plattsburgh.edu.

On March 25, the Whallonsburg Grange will screen “Loving,” a film that follows the story of an interracial couple who fought for their right to marry in 1967, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6. On March 26, the grange will host a performance by SUNY Plattsburgh bluegrass band the Cardinal Pickers. Special guests are expected to join the group, along with musicians from the Grange Old Time and Celtic jam session. The performance begins at 3 p.m., with a jam session directly following. A donation of $5 is requested. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

The Science@30City series will continue at the Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh with a presentation by Dr. Curt Gervich on March 27. Gervich will speak about the new “Power Up Plattsburgh” app, a new program to raise awareness about utility usage in the city. The 5:30 p.m. lecture is free to attend. For more information, visit champlainwinecompany.com.

The Paine Memorial Free Library in Willsboro will host a special story hour on March 24 at 10 a.m. The book slated for reading, “Pepper Finds Her Way,” was written by two local authors — Suzanne and Shelby Moore — about the Plattsburgh Lions Club mascot. For more information, call 963-4478.

North Creek’s Our Town Theater Group will perform Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me A Tenor” on March 24-26 at the Tannery Pond Center. For more information, visit ottg.org or call 406-8840. Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. on March 24-25 and 1 p.m. on March 26.

The Adirondack Regional Theater will hold auditions for their new production, “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” on April 2 from noon to 4 p.m. and April 3 from 6-8 p.m. Auditions are slated to be held at the Peru Central School Primary Building — cast members must be between the ages of 7-18. For more information, contact adirondackregionaltheatre@hotmail.com.

NorthWind Fine Arts in Saranac Lake will celebrate National Poetry Month by featuring the works of poets and artists at a new exhibit opening April 7, 5-7 p.m. “Vision & Verse” will feature collaboration between gallery members and poets Jim Bourey, David Crews, Madeline Hennessey, Craig Milewski, Roger Mitchell and John Radigan to create visual and written works. The opening will feature readings by the poets. The show will be on display through April 23. For more information, call 354-1875.

The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh is looking for up to eleven artists to participate in a new gallery cooperative initiative. Artists selected for the gallery cooperative will have approximately a six-foot by eight-foot area to display their artwork, which will be rotated monthly. To be considered for a spot in the cooperative, or for more information, contact gallery@strandcenter.org. or call 563-1604.

On March 23-25, SUNY Plattsburgh will host a Jane Austen conference, featuring a jam-packed schedule of lectures, tours, dancing and more. “Jane Austen and the Arts” is open to the public. Advance registration is required. The fee for the entire weekend is $75. For more information on the program, or to register, visit janeaustenandthearts.com or call 564-2429.