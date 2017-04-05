Victor Wainwright returns | Eye on the Arts

The historic Monopole Bar in downtown Plattsburgh will host a variety of events in the coming weeks — with a performance by Albany natives Formula 5 on April 7 at 9 p.m., fusion troupe Mister F on April 8 at 10 p.m. and doom metal band KiefCatcher on April 13 at 9 p.m. For more information on upcoming concerts at the Monopole, check out the venue’s Facebook page at facebook.com/monopole.bar.

The Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls will host a performance by folk duo Kaitlyn Raitz and Ben Plotnick on April 13. Raitz and Plotnick’s performance will be the next installment of the library’s ongoing Folklife series. The band is slated to perform at 7 p.m. For more information, visit kaitlynandben.com.

On April 8, local legends Lucid will perform a free show at the Cloudspin Bar in Wilmington. The band will take the stage at 2 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/rulucid or rulucid.com.

Local folksinger Shane Cariffe will make his debut at the 190 Grille + Cinema in Glens Falls on April 14 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the190grille.com.

The Waterhole in Saranac Lake will host funk/fusion band Barika on April 14. Doors open at 9 p.m. Ages 21 and up. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit saranaclakewaterhole.com.

The Rock Hill Bakehouse Cafe in Glens Falls will host a performance by local folk rocker Mullen on April 14 at 7 p.m. For more information, call 615-0777.

The Bob Meyer Project will perform at the Upper Jay Art Center on April 8 at 8 p.m. A donation of $15 per person is suggested. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org or call 946-8315.

The “Fort Forever” lecture series will continue at Fort Ticonderoga on April 9 with a presentation by Matthew Keagle. Keagle’s lecture, “Gribeauval’s Guns: French artillery reforms from Montcalm to Napoleon,” is slated for 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit fortticonderoga.org.

On April 8, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake will host a day-long Indian cuisine cooking class. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 352-7715.

Ted Cornell, Wadhams Free Library Board member, is currently directing rehearsals of “The Birds,” a play by Conor McPherson which inspired the 1963 Hitchcock film. Cornell will give a lecture about directing the play for the Essex Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. on April 12 at the Wadhams Free Library.

The Davydov-Fanning Duo will perform April 9 at the Saranac Methodist Church as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour. Pianist Diana Fanning and cellist Dieuwke Daydov are both critically acclaimed artists hailing from Vermont. Featured works in the duo’s performance in Saranac will include Beethoven’s Sonata, Op. 5, No. 2; Hindemith’s Phantasiestück, Op. 8, No. 2 and more. Tickets to the 3 p.m. performance are $15 per person. For more information, visit hillandhollowmusic.org or call 293-7613.

× Expand Photo provided Victor Wainwright will perform in Plattsburgh on April 14.

Victor Wainwright returns to Plattsburgh

Georgia-born blues singer Victor Wainwright will return to Plattsburgh for his third performance in the city on April 14.

Calling in from his home in Tennessee, Wainwright took a moment to speak with The Sun about his upcoming performance.

When asked what he liked about performing in the lakeside city, Wainwright said much of what he loved about the area was the community housed there.

“A lot of it comes down to the community itself,” Wainwright said. “We like playing for communities that help support roots bands like us and keep us going.”

The veteran singer pointed out that beyond encouraging him to return to Plattsburgh, the community aspect of concerts was what he loved most about performing the blues:

“It’s all about community,” Wainwright said. “It’s not about the church, it’s more about the people inside of the church, you know? It’s about the people.”

When performing in a genre with such a rich history behind it, Wainwright named three iconic performers as his inspiration: BB King, Ray Charles and Jerry Lee Lewis.

“Those are three massive entertainers and I like to see myself as an entertainer,” he said. “I like to invite the crowd in and have a good time together and make sure they leave entertained.”

You can see Wainwright’s high octane, boogey-woogey concert at Olive Ridley’s on April 14 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit plattsburghbluesandjazz.com.

What can ticketholders expect?

“A lot of energy, a lot of laughs,” said Wainwright. “A lot of dancing.”