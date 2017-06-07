Walking Stick Award | Schroon Seniors

On May 3, 2017, at the general meeting of the Schroon Seniors, the Schroon Lake Senior Center awarded Connie Jenks the Walking Stick Award.

The Walking Stick, displayed in Town Hall, is a symbol of acknowledgement for longevity. At 96, the honor was bestowed on Connie, as the oldest member of our community.

Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell presented a plaque to Connie that listed the many organizations in which she has been active.

An actual Adirondack walking stick was presented to Mrs. Jenks, by the Senior Center Board President, Dick Newell, for her keeping.

Also helping with the presentation were Nancy Belluscio, who presented a short history of the award, and Carole Ann Greig, who spoke of Connie’s life-long experiences in Schroon.