Walking Stick Award | Schroon Seniors

On May 3, 2017, at the general meeting of the Schroon Seniors, the Schroon Lake Senior Center awarded Connie Jenks the Walking Stick Award.

The Walking Stick, displayed in Town Hall, is a symbol of acknowledgement for longevity. At 96, the honor was bestowed on Connie, as the oldest member of our community.

Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell presented a plaque to Connie that listed the many organizations in which she has been active.

An actual Adirondack walking stick was presented to Mrs. Jenks, by the Senior Center Board President, Dick Newell, for her keeping.

Also helping with the presentation were Nancy Belluscio, who presented a short history of the award, and Carole Ann Greig, who spoke of Connie’s life-long experiences in Schroon.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines