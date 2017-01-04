December 2016 | Weather Watch

December 2016 was a near normal winter month with only slightly below normal temperatures, precipitation and snowfall. Unlike last year, when record warm temperatures were measured, this year felt more like winters of old. It allowed ski areas to make snow, lakes to freeze and snowmobile trails to open.

The average high temperature was 33.2 degrees and the average low was 17.5 giving us an average temperature of 25.4 degrees, 0.9 degrees below normal. The highest temperature, 44 degrees, was recorded on the 1st, 2nd, and 26th and the lowest temperature, –10 degrees, was recorded on Dec. 16. There two days with below zero readings compared to an average of three. There were 1228.5 degree days bringing our seasonal total to 2737.5. Melted precipitation for the month was 3.25 inches, only 0.15 inches below normal. Precipitation was measured on 19 days with the greatest amount, 0.93 inches, mostly rain, falling on the 18th. Our total for the year is 38.03 inches, 4.54 inches below normal and the 8th driest on record. The driest year was in 1988 when only 31.76 inches was measured and the wettest year was in 2011 when 55 .31 inches fell.

Snowfall for the month was 15.6 inches, only 0.7 inches below normal. This brings our seasonal total to 21.9 inches, only 0.3 inches below normal. Unlike last year when we had no snow on the ground for Christmas, this year we had 4 inches, which gave us a “White Christmas.” At the end of the month we had seven inches on the ground.