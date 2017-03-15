Who Wants to Play? | Johnsburg Historical Society

Johnsburg Historical Society has set up its new exhibit/game board at Johnsburg Central School as the first in a series to highlight local heroes.

The exhibit/game board, titled “Who Am I,” is located in the hallway behind the gym. Its purpose, apart from entertainment, is to introduce students to their local history, to shine a light on character and perseverance, and to elaborate on the fact that no matter where they begin or what their circumstances may be, everything can work towards propelling them forward into becoming the very best of who they are meant to be!

The current mystery woman is the first in a series of local heroes/well-known people whose roots are in Johnsburg and who made their mark on the larger society. We begin with a photo and a few clues and then build on it week after week. We invite you, the parents, to come by and look.

Help your student to figure out some of the clues and submit his or her answer. But don’t tell him the answer! Remind students to put their names and date on their answer cards. The winners, in addition to learning local history, also will win prizes from local businesses and have their names, along with others who participated, posted on the board. Let’s have some fun!

An ongoing invitation from Johnsburg Historical Society is extended to the public for involvement in society activities. There are many levels of participation to consider, from a one-time involvement to frequent support. We need your presence in many areas: filing, stuffing envelopes, archiving, telephoning, taking photos. Would you like to write an article on a topic of local history for the newspaper? How about interviewing a beloved family member for our Living History collection? We can help! Call 251-5788 or email johnsburghistory@gmail.com.