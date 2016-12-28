A United States of America

I can’t help but wonder if the fast pace of a wireless society these days, where we are overloaded with too much information, much of which is over glorified, lends to how quickly the years seem to slip by.

The past year was one of major change both here at home in the United States and around the world.

Terrorism, war, the economy, immigration, refugees, guns, rising debt, email hacking and the election results no one expected seem destine to capture the headlines as we move into 2017 and beyond, in what should be another pivotal year in our ongoing nation’s story.

It’s anyone’s guess what direction the powers that be will allow the nation to take in 2017. The one thing we know for sure is the side that lost the election seem hell bent on making certain that if they couldn’t win the other side must completely fail. If we can believe the news reports some are threatening disruptions at the inauguration and even talking impeachment before the president-elect is even sworn into office.

Not only is that dead wrong, but it’s unamercian. We had an election, the opposition needs to get on board and let the new administration get their feet under them.

We need to start working together to find common ground. We can’t continue tearing at the very fabric of the nation at a time when we need to be united in purpose.

The audition for role of Commander and Chief has ended. He doesn’t need cart-blanche, but he needs a fair opportunity to do what he does best which is to bring a sense of business acumen to the office of President.

It’s time to quit hurling insults and threats, and begin looking for the silver linings that most certainly will be in our future, if we can look past the bitter campaign.

2017 Can hold a great deal of promise but at the same time presents potential risks to the stability of the world. A united America sends a much stronger message to friend and foe alike. A divided country only invites greater challenges from those outside our borders.

We can only hope and pray that reasonable national and world leaders take steps to lessen the growing tensions and that all God’s people can take a step back and learn to live in harmony on this small planet and great country we must to share if we are to live in peace.

Dan Alexander may be reached at dan@suncommunitynews.com.