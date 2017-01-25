Defense v. offense

Yes, football is on my mind as I write today on Championship Sunday as four NFL teams battle for the chance to represent their conference in the Superbowl. My childhood team lost last weekend, but I love the game and will still be glued to the set and rooting. But today I’m also thinking about the activities of the last few days as our nation dealt with the Inauguration of President Trump.

So many images and comments from the past weekend leave many Americans with mixed emotions on how to interpret what we saw, heard and witnessed.

Let’s start with the national media. Over the last eight years it’s been widely accepted that the media tends to lean to the left, thus playing the role of defending the previous administration. Mr. Obama made it clear that organizations like FOX News leaned overtly right and thus went out of its way, offensively, to attack his administration and its policies.

As we move forward it would seem evident that those roles will now be reversed. If that is what we witness over time, and the jury is still out, we would have further truth of clear media bias thus jading what we can believe coming out of either side.

The reason for saying the jury is out is the same reason I urge individuals to give the new president time to show his true intent before assuming, as many have, that he is the next Hitler.

Clearly everyone has the right to their own opinion and their right to protest, but as I look at the country’s landscape on social media I see so many friends, neighbors and even family on both sides, still fighting about an election that is now long over. President Trump was sworn into office and I can’t even begin to imagine what four years of this continued fighting will do to our country and our children.

Ben Carson said it best when he commented that wishing President Trump’s Administration fails badly is like wishing the pilot of the plane in which you are flying crashes.

This version of America is not the one my family handed down to me. Throughout life optimism, hope and a can do attitude was always front and center, both at home and at school. Hard work, a strong value system, fair play and self dependence was a winning formula in the America I was raised to believe.

Protest and defiance will only bring more protest and even greater defiance and to what ultimate end?

We are not at war with ourselves, or are we?

Will those who oppose the current Administration burn down the government as one protest speaker claims she dreams about? Would we really prefer to see this country destroyed rather than live in a country where the person you did not vote for is in office?

In my weekly writing I can assure you when the President’s polices for the country are enacted I will try to show why I am opposed or in favor of them as I’ve done during President Obama’s term in office. But in fairness know that I will always be in favor of what I think is best for the country regardless of party politics and will do my best to point out those who obstruct for the simple sake of obstructing.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.