Earlier this week the country celebrated Freedom of Information Day.

Freedom of Information Day is dedicated to the concept that our government, of the people and for the people, would withhold no secrets from the people it serves.

Enacted on July 4, 1966 the Freedom of Information Act declared that every person has the right to obtain information from government records that are not protected by one of the nine exemptions, or special law enforcement record exclusions.

This Act put into law the concepts held so dearly by James Madison, fourth president of the United States and known as the “Father of the Constitution” for drafting the United States Constitution and the United States Bill of Rights. In his day, he was the loudest voice for true government transparency. His firm belief was the only way the newly formed nation would survive well into the future was through an open government.

Political correctness, media bias, political rivalries, out of control campaign funding, news organizations treating news as entertainment, and corporate holding companies destroying many long standing institutions in the name of profitable bottom lines have blurred the lines. All these and more are deteriorating the faith of the citizens in the information they receive. Replacing faith and trust in our government institutions is a culture of cynicism and doubt.

Large corporations learned long ago there is money in the news and with money comes corruption and greed. While none of us are immune to those vices, local control provides certain safe guards to readers not readily available when dealing with mega corporations. Voices on issues of local interest are more likely to be heard and taken seriously when the ownership has local roots.

Free delivery goes to the heart of Madison’s concerns. By insuring the newspaper is delivered to the people for no monetary requirement, it insures access to information for all, rich and poor alike as was the purpose of the Act insuring that every citizen had equal access to information.

A community newspaper has one last public safeguard to insure it meets it’s mission of community service. To fund its efforts it must have support from the community that controls its purse strings. Without that support through advertising and message distribution the newspaper will fail to exist.

Our community newspapers have been blessed with supportive communities that continues to fund and encourage our growth. We are fortunate to be in the position of defending the freedom of information and with your continued support we will do our best to use the funding that comes our way to enhance our news coverage and take steps to secure the future of the services we provide to the public.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.