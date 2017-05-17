How might we react today

Last week I had the privilege of serving as a panelist when the Keene Valley Library hosted their continuing series on current topics.

Last week’s topic was a discussion on today’s news environment with an underlying concern on “fake news.”

I shared the panel with Brad Hurlburt, history and government teacher at Keene Central School; Joe Pete Wilson, Keene town supervisor; and moderator Peter Slocum, a former newspaperman.

It was a great community service and a tremendous way to bring communities together in a casual atmosphere for a respectful face to face discussion of the issues of concern to us all.

As part of the discussion, Mr. Hurlburt noted at one point during in his opening remarks how distraught the majority of the students in his class were the day after the recent presidential election. He noted he hadn’t seen that level of emotion since Sept. 11, 2001, the day we now know as 9-11.

Listening to his and Supervisor Wilson’s comments, struck a chord back to my school days to an event I could relate to in similar fashion. It’s a date, if you were alive then, you can remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when the news arrived.

The day was Friday, Nov. 22, 1963. Time stopped when we learned our young President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated in Dallas, Texas. The event had an even closer connection as I was a third grader living in Dallas at the time awaiting the return of a classmate, lucky enough to leave school in the middle of the day, to see the motorcade and report back to the class.

At the time, I didn’t understand very much about politics, but I knew my parents were Republicans. I recognized their sincere shock and sadness at the time and it’s as vivid in my mind today, the respect they held for the office and the man as it transcended party lines.

Given the topic discussion of the evening, I couldn’t help but wonder as polarized as we are here in 2017, some 53 years removed from that event, how our nation would collectively react to a similar event today, with either former President Obama or President Trump.

That event touched nearly every American, if not every world citizen deeply, regardless of party affiliation or nationality.

Still, I can’t help but wonder about our reaction to a similar event today and how opportunities like this one at the Keene Valley Library can help us recognize we have so much more in common than the energy we waste fighting over the few areas where we disagree.

We all need to find ways to close this divide, not only for our sake but for the sake of future generations.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.